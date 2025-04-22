Nvidia blindsided by latest trade twist

Nvidia shares were hit after it said it would take a $5.5 billion charge over new US export controls on itsH20 chips. Photograph: Jeff Chiu / AP Photo

Another week, another victim of Trump-related uncertainty – AI giant Nvidia.

Shares in the chipmaker tumbled after it said it would take a $5.5 billion (€4.8 billion) charge due to new US export controls on its less powerful H20 chips, widely used by Chinese tech firms.

Nvidia had believed the chips might be exempt from restrictions following a Mar-a-Lago meeting with US president Donald Trump, who was reportedly impressed by the company’s $500 billion US investment plans. The about-turn stunned Nvidia, its Chinese clients, and investors, who had bid up the shares following reports of the meeting.

The shifting policy landscape is a headache for analysts. Morgan Stanley warns markets are hard to navigate given the lack of a clear US trade policy and how often it shifts, while Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon says near- and longer-term uncertainty makes it difficult for clients to make key decisions.

Will the US reach trade deals with more than 180 countries in less than three months? Will any such deals last?

As Financial Times columnist Martin Wolf notes, “Xi Jinping’s China now provides more predictability for business than the US” – a damning indictment of the chaos investors now face.