Universal social charge will fall to 4% in 2024

The Government has confirmed it will reduce the 4.5 per cent universal social charge (USC) rate for the first time in five years and increase the standard income tax rate band by €2,000 as part of Budget 2024.

The changes, announced by Minister for Finance Michael McGrath in the Dáil, form part of an overall €1.1 billion tax package set out by the Coalition on Tuesday.

The 4.5 per cent USC rate will fall to 4 per cent in 2024, in a move that Minister McGrath described as the largest USC package since 2016. The Fianna Fáil TD said the cut will cost €350 million this year and an estimated €400 million in 2024.

The minister also confirmed an increase in the standard rate income tax band – the level at which earners begin to pay the higher rate of income tax – by €2,000 to €42,000.

Personal, PAYE and earned income tax credits will increase by €100 to €1,875.

