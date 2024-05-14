IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Tuesday: Refugee supports face sharp cut; man charged with murder of brother-in-law

Today’s key news stories include: Dublin-New York portal to be changed after ‘inappropriate behaviour’ and red light cameras for only a couple of Dublin locations

A cormorant catches an eel in Dodder Valley Park in south Dublin. Photograph: Edward Barr

Tue May 14 2024 - 07:53

Ukrainian refugees face sharp welfare allowances cut

Ukrainian refugees who fled to Ireland between 2022 and early 2024 face having their allowances cut, within three months, from the full jobseekers’ rate of €232 per week to €36.80 per week.

A memo to be considered by Cabinet today will put many of the 100,000 beneficiaries of temporary protection who arrived during the first two years of the war, and who are not working, on the same level of allowances as those who have arrived since March this year.

