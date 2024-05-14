Your top stories on Tuesday: Refugee supports face sharp cut; man charged with murder of brother-in-law

Ukrainian refugees face sharp welfare allowances cut
Ukrainian refugees who fled to Ireland between 2022 and early 2024 face having their allowances cut, within three months, from the full jobseekers’ rate of €232 per week to €36.80 per week.
A memo to be considered by Cabinet today will put many of the 100,000 beneficiaries of temporary protection who arrived during the first two years of the war, and who are not working, on the same level of allowances as those who have arrived since March this year.
News
World
Consumer
Opinion
Business
Sports
Life & Style
