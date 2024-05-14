Your top stories on Tuesday: Refugee supports face sharp cut; man charged with murder of brother-in-law

Ukrainian refugees who fled to Ireland between 2022 and early 2024 face having their allowances cut, within three months, from the full jobseekers’ rate of €232 per week to €36.80 per week.

A memo to be considered by Cabinet today will put many of the 100,000 beneficiaries of temporary protection who arrived during the first two years of the war, and who are not working, on the same level of allowances as those who have arrived since March this year.

Gaza: Israeli troops advance north and south as Israel marks start of Independence Day: Fighting raged across the Gaza Strip yesterday as Israel marked the start of Independence Day in a sombre mood.

A reader complains to VHI: If the new policy has the same benefits, why charge €284 more?: Last month, VHI Healthcare – the State’s largest and oldest private health insurer – announced that it was retiring several of its most popular and oldest plans. One customer tried to find out more.

Online recruiter Indeed to cut another 1,000 jobs globally with some Irish roles expected to go: A trade union representing workers at the Irish arm of Indeed has said its members are “shocked and disappointed” after the online recruiter announced plans to shed another 8 per cent of its global workforce on Monday, with a number of roles expected to go in Dublin.

Champions Cup final: Be very afraid, as Toulouse are more menacing than ever: Last Sunday night at an atmospheric, expectant and jam-packed Stade Ernest Wallon, Toulouse hosted Stade Français in a Top 14 summit meeting.

