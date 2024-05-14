Woman (80s) dies in hospital 10 days after being attacked in Dundalk

A woman in her 80s who was attacked in Dundalk, Co Louth earlier this month has died in hospital.
The deceased was one of three women injured in an incident in the Glenwood Estate on May 3rd. The other two victims, aged in their 40s and 70s, were treated in hospital for non life threatening injuries.
In a statement, gardaí confirmed the woman had died in a Dublin hospital on Monday.
A 47-year-old man accused of seriously assaulting the three women in Co Louth appeared before Dundalk District Court last week.
Tampon ‘most likely’ source of infection that led to death of woman (36) in St Vincent’s hospital, inquest hears
I visited Singapore to see why it is ranked as the top education system in the world. Here’s what I learned
Dublin-New York portal: Dublin residents flashing body parts and showing offensive videos to prompt changes
Nicholas Muckian (47), with an address at Glenwood, Dundalk, was charged with three counts of assault causing harm. He was further charged with unlawfully intimidating another person with a hatchet at the same location on the same date.
He was remanded in custody to appear before Dundalk District Court on Wednesday.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date