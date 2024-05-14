Woman (80s) dies in hospital 10 days after being attacked in Dundalk

The deceased was one of three women injured in an incident in the Glenwood Estate, Dundalk on May 3rd. Photograph: Alan Betson

A woman in her 80s who was attacked in Dundalk, Co Louth earlier this month has died in hospital.

The deceased was one of three women injured in an incident in the Glenwood Estate on May 3rd. The other two victims, aged in their 40s and 70s, were treated in hospital for non life threatening injuries.

In a statement, gardaí confirmed the woman had died in a Dublin hospital on Monday.

A 47-year-old man accused of seriously assaulting the three women in Co Louth appeared before Dundalk District Court last week.

Nicholas Muckian (47), with an address at Glenwood, Dundalk, was charged with three counts of assault causing harm. He was further charged with unlawfully intimidating another person with a hatchet at the same location on the same date.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Dundalk District Court on Wednesday.