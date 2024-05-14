DCC delivered 4.1% rise in adjusted operating profit to £682.8m last year

Sales, marketing and support services group DCC delivered an increase of 4.1 per cent in adjusted operating profit to £682.8 million (€794.3 million) last year, its results published on Tuesday show.

The company said strong organic growth in its energy division was offset by the “more difficult trading environment” across its healthcare and technology divisions.

Overall, the group’s profit after tax for the year ended March 31st, 2024, slipped to £340.6 million from £346.8 million the year before.

The company, which is headquartered in Dublin and listed on the FTSE 100 in London, has businesses in 22 countries across four continents, and employs more than 16,600 people.

Adjusted earnings per share decreased by 0.3 per cent to 455.01 pence. The board is proposing a 5 per cent increase in the final dividend to 133.53 pence per share, which, when added to the interim dividend of 63.04 pence per share, gives a total dividend for the year of 196.57 pence per share.

The results show group revenue decreased by 10.6 per cent to £19.9 billion, which was driven by the reduced wholesale cost of energy for its energy division.

Revenue there was £14.2 billion, which represented a decrease of 11.8 per cent. With like-for-like volumes just 2.6 per cent behind the prior year, the significant decrease in revenue was as a result of the lower wholesale cost of energy commodities during the year.

The group’s healthcare division recorded revenues of £859.4 million, which represented an increase of 4.6 per cent. The revenue growth was driven by the acquisition of Medi‐Globe in September.

Revenue in the group’s technology division amounted to £4.8 billion, which represented a decrease of 9.3 per cent. This was driven by a weaker market for consumer technology products.

DCC chief executive Donal Murphy said the “very strong growth” delivered by the group’s energy division was “the highlight of the year”, and added it was also encouraging that its healthcare division returned to organic growth in the second half of the year.

Acquisitions completed in the current and prior year contributed 4.5 per cent of the operating profit growth. The material contribution came from the prior year acquisition of Medi‐Globe and the current year acquisition of Centreco.

Organic operating profit growth was modest at 0.8 per cent and was driven by the strong organic performance of the energy division. However, the healthcare and technology divisions experienced more difficult market conditions and declined organically.

The inflationary environment continued as a “significant feature of the year” across each division, with the overall organic profit growth achieved despite the 7.5 per cent, or £131.2 million, increase in the group’s like-for-like overhead cost base.

Net finance costs increased to £104.8 million from £81.4 million the year before, which primarily reflected increased net financing costs due to the much higher interest rate environment.

DCC said the substantial change in the global interest rate environment from summer 2022 onwards continued to impact the cost of the floating rate element of the group’s gross debt, which was “offset somewhat” by an increased return on the group’s gross cash.

Average net debt, excluding lease creditors, was £1.2 billion, compared to an average net debt of £1 billion in the prior year. It said this reflected the substantial acquisition activity during year.

The group incurred a net exceptional charge after tax and non‐controlling interests of £33.3 million, up from £28.7 million the year before.