Main Points

Voters in the United States are electing members of Congress, which is made up of two parts – the House of Representatives and the Senate.

With Ireland five hours ahead of the US east coast, the first polls will close at 11pm our time.

The outcome will determine which political party – Donald Trump’s Republicans or opposition Democrats – controls Congress and how easily the US president can advance his agenda.

Key Reads

America decides... but when will we know what it’s saying?

While Irish polling booths close at 10pm on the day of voting with the full results not becoming clear for days, they do things differently in the US and many of the polls wil be closing at 6pm local time – or 11pm Irish time - and by early tomorrow morning we should have a good idea what happened. Hugh Linehan has a good breakdown of what we can expect and when we can expect it.

Voters fill out their ballot at a polling station inside Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport, Iowa. Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images

Justice department deploying 1,000 election monitors and observers to all 50 states

The US justice department has said it is deploying 1,000 election monitors and observers to all 50 ‌states in what it called the largest election day monitoring effort in ​history.

A department statement identified which jurisdictions within the states would receive monitors and observers, and said priorities include areas with ​a history of voter access issues and places with competitive races that ⁠could be targets of voter intimidation.

The Trump administration ‌has ‌taken ​an increasingly aggressive approach to election oversight, pressing states for voter-registration data and arguing that ⁠stricter measures are needed ​to ensure public confidence in ​the vote. Critics view the moves as federal overreach.

Voters line up outside the Bridge of Hope Church before the polls opened in Youngstown, Ohio. Photograph: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Odds on Democrats to come out on top

Many of the polls are pointing to heavy losses for the Republicans, but what about the betting markets?

There has been a staggering $1.48 billion (€1.32 billion) wagered on the midterms on prediction markets such as Kalshi and ‌Polymarket.

The platforms rose to prominence in 2024 when they bucked traditional opinion polls in signalling that Donald Trump ​would win the presidency, and have since amassed a global following among media outlets and investors.

On Monday, prediction market prices aggregated by analytics firm BetInt implied Democrats had a 95 per cent chance of taking the House of Representatives and a 76 cent chance of taking the Senate.

A voter casts their ballot at a polling station during the midterm elections in Portland, Maine. Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

What is occupying the minds of US voters as they go to the polls?

The rising cost of living will be top of mind for Americans but it is not the only thing concerning them, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that was conducted between last Thursday and Monday.

THE COST OF LIVING

Some 48 per cent of registered voters in the poll say the cost of living is the top issue for deciding how they will vote, compared with 26 per cent who say democratic norms and 13 per cent who point to immigration. US fuel prices have surged since the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran in ​February.

DONALD TRUMP

Trump has urged supporters to pretend he is on the ballot in an effort to energize his Republican Party. The Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that 48 per cent of people who planned to ⁠vote – or already had done so – said they thought of their ballots as a vote against Trump, compared with 25 per cent who said they ‌were ‌voting ​for him. Some 25 per cent said Trump was not a factor in their vote.

IRAN

Trump has argued that war was necessary to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Some 25 per cent of voters think military action has been worth the ⁠cost, and 55 per cent say it has not been worth it with 18 per cent unsure.

ELECTION INTEGRITY

Voters overall trust the US electoral process, with 77 per cent saying ​they are confident their ballots will be counted but 45 per cent saying they think voter fraud is a widespread problem. Trump has falsely claimed that massive numbers ‌of non-citizens vote illegally and election officials worry the ​administration could disrupt the election or certification of results it views unfavourably. The White House says its goal is to safeguard election integrity and voting ⁠security.

HOUSEHOLD FINANCES

All told 49 per cent of Americans think their household finances have gotten ⁠worse since January 2025, when ​Trump returned to power, compared with 13 per cent who said their finances have gotten better and 37 per cent who say things are about the same. Trump campaigned ahead of the November 2024 presidential election with a promise to turbocharge the economy, but his presidential approval has fallen in recent months to the lowest levels of his political career, including among Hispanic Americans who swung in his direction in 2024. The latest poll showed 54 per cent of Hispanics said their household finances have suffered, while 10 per cent said they had improved.

TRANSGENDER SPORTS

Some 38 per cent of voters ahead of the election said keeping transgender girls and women out of women’s sports was a very important issue or the most important issue, compared ‌to 25 per cent who said that about protecting ⁠the rights of transgender people.

What is on the table in today’s election?

So, with all the talk of midterms and a blue wave and a Democratic sweep seeing power seep away from Trump’s White House, it might be worth recapping just what is up for grabs today.

First things first. Congress has two chambers, the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The lower chamber, the House of Representatives, has 435 voting seats, each representing a district of roughly similar size. There are elections for each of these seats every two years.

The House has several exclusive powers, such as the power to initiate revenue bills, impeach federal officials and elect the president in the case of an electoral college tie.

The upper chamber, the Senate, has 100 members, who sit for six-year terms. A third of the seats come up for election in each two-year cycle. Each state has two senators, regardless of its population.

Most legislation needs to pass both chambers to become law, but the Senate has some important other functions, notably approving senior presidential appointments, for instance to the supreme court.

In most states, the candidate with the most votes on election day wins the seat.

However, Georgia and Louisiana require the winning candidate to garner 50 per cent of votes cast; if no one does, they hold a runoff election between the top two candidates.

Maine and Alaska use ranked-choice voting as opposed to the first past the post voting system in congressional elections.

Florida and Ohio are having ‘special elections’ for the Senate because the previous holders of their seats – Marco Rubio and JD Vance – resigned to join the executive branch following the 2024 presidential election.

And then there are governors.

They are elected by direct vote in their states. The candidate with the highest number of votes is declared the winner.

In every state, the executive branch is led by a governor. They serve for four years in office, with the exception of Vermont and New Hampshire where tenures are two years long.

Governors are responsible for implementing state laws, and have a range of powers available to them such as executive orders, executive budgets and legislative proposals and vetoes.

US voters go to the polls in election which could weaken Trump’s hold on power

Americans are heading to the polls today in US midterm elections widely seen as a referendum on Donald Trump’s second presidency and a chance for opponents to rein in his power.

The party holding the White House typically loses congressional seats at midterm elections and Democrats are hoping the president’s nose-diving popularity can be exploited.

Meanwhile, the US department of justice in California has charged six more people with alleged voter fraud crimes, an escalation of the administration’s campaign against election integrity.

However, in a blow to Trump, the supreme court has ruled against attempts to force California election officials to segregate and not count ballots from people the department claims are non-citizens.