Trump says US will stop $4 billion in funding to Israel at end of 2026

US president Donald Trump on Tuesday said he ‌made a deal with Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu that Washington would stop $4 billion in funding to Israel after the end of this year.

It was not immediately clear which ​funding Trump meant or how the funding would be stopped at the end of the year, given that the memorandum of understanding providing $3.8 billion in US military aid to Israel each year does not expire until 2028. Conversations have been under way on how Washington’s assistance to Israel would evolve beyond that date.

Speaking to Fox News’ Fox & Friends ​programme, Trump said Israel no longer needed the funding and that some Democrats and left-wing politicians were using the US financial support to Israel as a talking point to criticise ⁠Republicans.

“Now, as far as paying Israel, Bibi Netanyahu and I have made a deal that we give Israel $4 billion a year, ‌and ‌we ​made a deal months ago that we’re stopping,” Trump said. “We’ve already agreed that by the end of this year we won’t be paying Israel. Now we’ll help Israel if they need it,” he said.

Neither the White ⁠House nor Netanyahu’s office responded to Reuters’ requests for comment.

US ​public support for Israel has fallen since the Gaza war began in ​2023, particularly among Democrats. A June Quinnipiac University poll found 48 per cent of voters and 66 per cent of Democrats believe the US is too supportive of Israel, ‌up from 16 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, when the question was ​first asked in 2017.

Support for Israel among Democratic voters has plummeted, candidates critical of Israel are winning Democratic primaries and ⁠even moderate lawmakers are increasingly willing to challenge decades of ⁠US support for Israel.

Abdul El-Sayed, who ​was aiming to become the first Muslim US senator in the midterm elections on Tuesday, opposed unconditional military aid to Israel, saying US funding should prioritise US citizens.

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Trump said the left used the US funding as a “signal of unfairness” and that he could not allow that to happen. He specifically mentioned El-Sayed when explaining why Washington was stopping the money.

“Because they [Israel] don’t need it, and because why should we suffer the slings from lunatics like an El-Sayed when they don’t need it? It’s a bad, it’s a bad talking point,” Trump said.

Some members of Trump’s Maga movement have also become increasingly ‌critical of Israel, accusing it of having ⁠misled Trump – who campaigned in 2024 on a promise to avoid foreign military interventions – into believing Iran could easily be defeated in a war.

Congress passed a law in 2020 authorising funding for Israel, but the Senate and House of Representatives ‌must still pass appropriations bills every year to distribute and release the funds.

Netanyahu said in an interview with an Israeli television channel in October: “If you think we’re going to ​continue receiving what I secured twice, and that’s tens of billions of dollars in American aid for ​the defence budget, prepare yourselves and get used to the fact that it won’t happen because America has changed.” – Reuters