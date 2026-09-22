Iran ready to reopen Strait of Hormuz if US eases military pressure and lifts blockade

An anti-US billboard carrying a sentence in Persian that reads, "The devil army will be drowned in the Persian Gulf,"' in Tehran, Iran. Photograph: EPA

Iran can reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days ‌if the United States eases military pressure and lifts its blockade on Iranian ​ports, a senior Iranian official said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Iran’s military central command said it was informed the US was preparing to restart ​military operations with the support of regional countries, and warned this would lead to ⁠Tehran’s retaliation “without limitations and considerations”.

“The US needs to announce that ‌it ‌wants ​to resolve the issue diplomatically, make that official, and then agree on a timeline for how ⁠the process will ​move forward,” a senior Iranian official ​said, adding the Iranian delegation to the United Nations General ‌Assembly is in New York ​and has full authority to revive diplomacy with the United ⁠States.

Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian, ⁠who ​left Tehran for New York on Tuesday morning, will not meet US president Donald Trump at the UN headquarters in New York, the official said.

The Iranian official said details on an agreement to end hostilities with Washington can be discussed in New York via mediators, ‌explaining that Tehran’s proposal ⁠was delivered to the US via mediators on September 16th.

“The UN General Assembly is a golden opportunity ‌for the US to return to diplomacy”, the official said, adding that ​Tehran would welcome a revival of diplomacy ​if Washington takes tangible steps. – Reuters