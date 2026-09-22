File sent to DPP over death of man struck by Aircoach at Dublin Airport

John Fleming died after being struck by a bus at Dublin Airport in April. Photograph: RIP.ie

A file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in relation to the death of a man who died after being struck by an Aircoach bus at Dublin Airport earlier this year.

An inquest into the death of John Fleming, an accountant and racehorse owner who was well known in the horse-racing industry, opened on Tuesday.

It heard the 62-year-old died from multiple “traumatic injuries” after he was struck by the bus while on foot shortly after midnight on April 23rd.

Legal representatives for First Bus Ireland, trading as Aircoach, appeared at the preliminary hearing on Tuesday alongside Philip Ellis, Aircoach’s head of operations.

A legal representative for Fleming’s estate also appeared.

Michael O’Callaghan, a professional horse trainer who said he was a “long-term friend” of Fleming, gave evidence that he identified his body at the scene of the incident on Corballis Road shortly after 2am.

“He was my friend, mentor and fellow horse owner,” he said in a statement read to the court.

Fleming had just returned from Doncaster in the UK, where he attended horse sales, before being struck by the bus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Insp Mark Fitzpatrick told coroner Dr Cróna Gallagher that a file relating to the death had been submitted to the DPP and gardaí were awaiting directions.

He sought a six-month adjournment, which was granted by the coroner.

In a separate case, the court heard criminal charges were before the courts in relation to the death of a 31-year-old Brazilian man who was struck by a bus on the N7 motorway.

Igor Pessanha Dutra Soares died after being knocked down at Kill, Co Kildare, while he was on foot in November 2025.

He was brought to Tallaght University Hospital, where he died from his injuries shortly after.

Gallagher adjourned the inquest pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

Meanwhile, the court heard no charges or criminal proceedings were recommended following a Health and Safety Authority (HSA) investigation into the death of a 64-year-old chimney sweep.

Patrick Togher died at Beaumont Hospital in February after falling from a height. He died from multiple traumatic injuries, the court heard.

Emma Stanley, an inspector with the HSA, told the coroner that an investigation into his death had concluded and that no charges were recommended.

Gallagher told family members present she would therefore schedule a hearing into the “tragic death” at a later date.

Separately, an inquest into the death of Clinton McCormack, a 44-year-old from Bray, Co Wicklow, who died days after he was shot at a building site in Delgany in December 2023, was adjourned for a further six months.

Det Insp Seamus Ryan told the coroner a Garda investigation into the death was continuing.