Tom Wood injury leaves Munster with a severe shortage at outhalf

Munster academy outhalf Tom Wood will undergo surgery on his shoulder this week and has been ruled out until the new year. His head coach Clayton McMillan had last week expressed the hope that the 20-year-old would be in the mix for this Saturday’s opening URC game against Glasgow at Thomond Park (kick-off 5.30pm) but the prognosis has proved worse than feared.

This latest development compounds Munster’s injury crisis at outhalf given the long-term absence of Jack Crowley until at least Christmas as well due to a rare lower limb vascular injury.

McMillan had last week ventured that Wood would see plenty of game time this season but on Tuesday the head coach said: “Undergoing surgery now is the best option for Tom in both the short and long-term.

“He is a very promising young player with a bright future. While it’s disappointing for him to miss the coming months, I know he will use the time wisely and come back in even better condition to make a big contribution to Munster this season and in the years ahead.”

Wood has accumulated 14 starts in the last two Under-20s Six Nations and World Cups as well as AIL experience with Garryowen, and he looked sure to add to last season’s two Munster caps off the bench in the first half of the season.

Of some consolation is that JJ Hanrahan is completing the return-to-play protocols and is expected to be fit to face Glasgow, while outhalf Tony Butler has rejoined the province as injury cover on a short-term contract.

Munster outhalf Jack Crowley. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

Butler, who departed in the summer after five years at Munster, joined squad training last week and featured as a replacement in Friday’s final preseason game against Leicester Tigers in Virgin Media Park when Munster were beaten by 32-24.

[ Munster’s Clayton McMillan: ‘There were a few things that I would have had a strong opinion on’Opens in new window ]

There were at least no fresh injuries to report following that game. New signing Marnus van der Merwe made a successful return to action in that game after rehabilitating the calf injury he sustained with Scarlets last season.

Ruadhán Quinn is increasing his training load and is expected to return shortly.

Lee Barron is unavailable with a short-term ankle injury while longer-term absentees Max Clein, Edwin Edogbo, Tom Farrell and Calvin Nash will also miss this weekend’s clash.

[ ‘I want to win trophies’: Munster newcomer Marnus van der Merwe raring to prove his worthOpens in new window ]