Irish mother killed in Australia ‘left every room brighter than she found it’, funeral hears

The funeral of Annmarie O'Reilly (30) took place at St John’s Church, Kilkenny on Tuesday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Annmarie O’Reilly, who was murdered in Australia, “could brighten your day without even trying” and was “so proud” of her sons, mourners were told at her funeral.

The Kilkenny woman (30), a mother of three, was found dead in her house in Ferntree Gully, a suburb of Melbourne, in August.

A man (45), reported to be originally from Ireland, was arrested in relation to her murder. He was remanded in custody to appear before Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on February 23rd next year.

Fr Dan Carroll, who led the funeral service at St John’s Church, Kilkenny, alongside Fr Paul Kasu, said: “With hearts that are broken, we suffer the pain of losing Annmarie at 30 years of age in a way that none of us can fully understand.”

The priest spoke of the love and pride Annmarie had in her three young sons, Pat, Ned and Tom.

During the service, symbols of Annmarie’s life and the things she loved were brought to the altar.

The funeral cortege of Annmarie O'Reilly (30) at St John's Church, Kilkenny on Tuesday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Her nephew Conor brought up her favourite drink, a can of Red Bull, and her niece Maria carried a bottle of Annmarie’s favourite perfume, White Diamond.

Her niece Sadie brought up another one of Annmarie’s treasured possessions, a Louis Vuitton bag.

Brian Roche, principal of St John’s Senior School where many members of Annmarie’s family attended, did a reading, as did Ann Foley, who taught Annmarie at St John of God NS.

Fr Carroll described the wake on Tuesday as “powerful”.

“People have travelled from all over to be with the O’Reilly family today. We see many messages of support and consolation on RIP.ie, that tells us the kind of woman Annmarie was.

“A life does not have to be long and famous to touch a great many people.”

He said that tributes to Annmarie “keep coming back to her three lovely boys, Pat, Ned and Tom”.

“Annmarie loved them so much, and made sure they were cared for and loved.

“As we know, Annmarie was one for the fashion; her White Diamond perfume and Louis Vuitton bag were essential.

“We also know how pleasant she was to meet. Someone who could brighten your day without even trying.

“Not everyone leaves a room brighter than they found it, Annmarie did.”

Annmarie O'Reilly was found dead at her home in the Ferntree Gully Road area of Melbourne, Australia

Prayers were offered for Annmarie’s three boys, as well as her parents Ned and Bridget, her grandmother Anne, and her brothers and sisters.

The priest also called on mourners to keep Annmarie’s memory alive for her three sons.

“Their mum loved them more than words can say. They have not lost her love ... it goes with them every day, everywhere they go.

“We must make sure they grow up knowing who their mother was ... her kindness, her warmth and the pride she had in them.

“Ned and Bridget, her sisters and brothers, her grandmother Anne and her boys, may goodness and mercy follow you.

“When your journey comes, may you find Annmarie waiting for you with wide open arms.”