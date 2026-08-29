British far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos deported from US to UK

US immigration officials noted that Milo Yiannopoulos initially arrived legally in the US in 2019 and referred to him as an 'illegal alien'. Photograph: Sam Hodgson/New York Times

British right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos has been deported from the United States to the United Kingdom after being detained by US immigration officials, the US department of homeland security (DHS) confirmed.

Yiannopoulos was returned to the UK on Friday after being arrested at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Louisiana on Thursday having failed to appear at an immigration hearing.

He has referred to himself as “the most fabulous supervillain on the internet” and has championed alt-right talking points on feminism, Islam and immigrants.

He has been especially supportive of US president Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Milo Yiannopoulos was detained by US immigration officials at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Louisiana after failing to appear at an immigration hearing. Photograph: US Immigration and Customs Enforcement/PA Wire

“Zero immigration for the next 20 years. No ifs, no buts,” Yiannopoulos wrote on X last year.

Immigration officials noted that Yiannopoulos initially arrived legally in the US in 2019 and referred to him as an “illegal alien”.

A DHS spokesperson earlier said: “Yiannopoulos legally entered the country on May 14, 2019, through New York City, New York. He chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation’s laws.

“Yiannopoulos was issued a final order of removal by an immigration judge on July 22, after failing to show up for his immigration hearing. He will remain in Ice [Immigration ​and Customs Enforcement] custody pending removal.

[ British far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos detained by ICE as a ‘visa overstayer’Opens in new window ]

They added that being in detention was a “choice” as the US government is offering money and free flights for people to “self deport”.

In the early 2010s Yiannopoulos was recruited to the Breitbart website by Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon, and was known to refer to Trump as “daddy”.

He resigned from the company in 2017 after a video of him endorsing paedophilia resurfaced online, and later apologised for the remarks and said he had been a victim of sexual assault as a minor.

He more recently ran a short-lived presidential campaign for the rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) and reportedly worked as an intern for former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. – PA