Trump agrees diesel supply deal with Russia in move condemned by Ukraine

Russia's president Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) heads of state council in Turkmenbashi on Friday. Photograph: Gavriil Grigorov/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

US president Donald Trump said on ‌Friday that Russia had agreed ​to immediately supply more than 300,000 tons (272,000 tonnes) of diesel fuel ​to the American and ⁠global marketplace after what Trump ‌described ‌as ​a “highly successful” discussion with Russian president ⁠Vladimir ​Putin.

Trump added ​that Russia would ‌then deliver three ​million tons of diesel fuel ⁠within ⁠a ​short period of time, based on the condition of its diesel refineries, and would immediately ‌supply another 500,000 ⁠tons in November and one million ‌tons immediately thereafter.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticised the accord, calling it “an ​investment in a war that must be ended”.

The deal was announced while a Ukrainian delegation was in the US to discuss how ​to seek a resolution of the war with Russia.

“Gifts to Putin will not bring peace ‌or ‌any ​benefit to the civilised world,” Zelenskiy wrote on the X social media platform.

“Russia will ‘repay’ the diesel with ⁠further terror and perfidy. Allowing ​Russia to sell petroleum products ​is an investment in a war that must be ended, not ‌prolonged. What is needed is real ​de-escalation with Russia on a reciprocal basis,” Zelenskiy said.

Trump said in ⁠a post on social ⁠media that ​he had agreed in a call with Putin that Russia would immediately supply diesel to the US and global marketplace. Trump said lower prices for Americans “is my Greatest Priority”.

Zelenskiy, speaking to reporters later on WhatsApp, said the accord would provide Moscow with additional funds to wage ‌war and undermine any ⁠attempts to work towards a settlement.

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“I believe our team is simply being used as a front. And that is ‌certainly not fair, nor is it how partners should treat each other,” he ​said. “In my view, it is a weak ​decision on the part of strong partners.”

Confirming the deal with Trump, Putin said in a statement on Friday ‌that his country was ready ​to supply oil and oil products to the US and ​global markets, and that this would ⁠help the global economy ‌as ‌a ​whole.

Putin’s statement, published by the ‌Kremlin, said ⁠the two leaders also discussed resolving the Ukraine ‌conflict and the situation in ​Iran.

Russian deputy prime minister Alexander ‌Novak said Russia was ready to start supplying ​additional volumes of diesel ⁠to the US ‌and other ​countries in October.

He ⁠also ⁠said Russia’s ​exports are set to increase further in November and December as ‌refineries return ⁠to operation following maintenance.

– Reuters

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