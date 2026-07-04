Taylor Swift marries Travis Kelce in dress designed by Irishman Jonathan Anderson

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially married at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married. The couple, both 36, tied the knot in a ceremony on Friday and celebrated their nuptials at Madison Square Garden.

Actor Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, Swift’s publicist Tree Paine said in an email. The singer and the Kansas City Chiefs football player eschewed traditional bridesmaids and groomsmen. Instead, Austin Swift and Jason Kelce stood in as man of honor and best man to their respective siblings.

The bridal pair’s outfits were designed by Christian Dior Haute Couture while their shoes were custom-made Christian Louboutin, according to Paine, adding Swift wore Cartier jewelry.

A statement confirmed that the designer of Swift’s wedding gown is Jonathan Anderson.

University Philosophical Society presented The Honorary Patronage to JW Anderson Photograph: Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

Anderson (42), from Magherafelt, Co Derry, who studied in Blackrock College, is the son of former Irish rugby captain Willie Anderson and his wife Heather. He was last year appointed as creative director of the French house and has been charged with revitalising its global profile and has designed what may be the single most high-profile dress of the year. No photos of the dress have been released.

The statement referenced it as Anderson’s “first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity.” But Anderson has designed wedding dresses for private clients before. In June, model Ming Xi wore a long-sleeved boatnecked Dior couture gown with a back that opened like the wings of a bird for her marriage to entrepreneur Mario Ho, while later that month Brazilian influencer Elisa Zarzur followed suit in an elaborate embroidered lace Dior couture bodysuit with another open and winged back under a grand satin skirt for her nuptials.

The union of the pop superstar and a three-time Super Bowl champion is the stateside equivalent of a royal wedding, with Swift’s millions of ardent fans — known as Swifties — speculating for months about when and where the nuptials would occur.

Guests at the wedding included Irish presenter Graham Norton, sing Camila Cabello, actors Hugh Grant and Ethan Hawke, and model Karlie Kloss, the Associated Press reported. Football players in attendance include Kelce’s Chiefs teammate Kareem Hunt, Seattle Seahawks’ Cooper Kupp and New York Giants’ JuJu Smith-Schuster, the report said.

Ethan Hawke arrives at Madison Square Garden on July 3, 2026 in New York City. Photograph: Getty Images

The actor and author Lena Dunham, Swift’s long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff, and Hollywood star Bradley Cooper were also spotted on the approach to Madison Square Garden. Ed Sheeran, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sabrina Carpenter have also been seen arriving in New York City, presumably for the event.

Guests arrive outside Madison Square Garden, the venue for the wedding celebrations of pop singer Taylor Swift and pro-athlete Travis Kelce, in New York City on July 3, 2026. Photograph: Getty Images

The event shut down streets around Madison Square Garden on Friday, and a digital screen outside the arena read “JUST&T MARRIED” after they tied the knot. Some 140 police officers had been scheduled to be deployed.

Swift’s Instagram post last year announcing her engagement to Kelce — a proposal he made in the flower-filled backyard of his Kansas home — racked up 7 million likes in an hour, and a total of 37 million.

Photograph: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Swift and Kelce’s big day is expected to create huge ripples in the wedding-planning industry as brides scrutinize every detail and seek to recreate some of the looks. The $320 Ralph Lauren dress Swift wore in the engagement photos sold out within minutes. Her engagement ring designer, Kindred Lubeck, went from a small bespoke jewelry maker to a well-known name overnight. Her design has sparked many replicas for sale online.

The wedding on the Fourth of July weekend — a holiday Swift has previously spent hosting parties with famous friends — was heavily anticipated and shrouded in mystery. She released few details even to attendees, and fans and industry watchers raced to decode her plans. Photos of red carpet being installed at Madison Square Garden, where Swift pulled event and security permits for the weekend, went viral on social media.

Fans wearing friendship bracelets behind a barricade near Madison Square Garden ahead of the wedding festivities of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Manhattan Photograph: The New York Times

Between the engagement and wedding, Swift has been busy, topping the charts with her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, and driving fans to watch a visual version of it in AMC Theaters. She also released a six-part Disney+ docuseries on her Eras Tour, the stadium show that made her a billionaire, and penned a hit single that debuted in Disney’s blockbuster film Toy Story 5.

Her popular tours have been been known to generate a surge in travel by fans, sales of merchandise and other spending locally, a development that’s been dubbed Swiftonomics.

- Bloomberg and New York Times