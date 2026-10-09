US says firing-squad execution of Fort Hood gunman will be livestreamed

'He’s going to get a firing squad of soldiers, as it should be,' Pete Hegseth said. Photo: Jim Watson/ AFP via Getty

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth said the firing-squad execution of Nidal Hasan, a former army major who killed 13 people in a mass shooting in 2009, would be visible to the public.

A defence department official later confirmed the execution will be livestreamed on the internet.

“He’s going to get a firing squad of soldiers, as it should be,” Hegseth said on the Real America’s Voice network on Thursday. “We’ll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it’s public, because people need to understand that there’s serious consequences for these types of things.”

Hasan, an army psychiatrist, opened fire at the Fort Hood Soldier Readiness Center in Killeen, Texas, killing 13 and wounding 32 others before he was subdued on November 5th, 2009. He was sentenced by a military court to death after confessing to the shooting.

The shooting occurred at the height of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and Hasan, who is Muslim, had become radicalised against the US role in the conflict. He was scheduled to be deployed to Afghanistan later that month.

Hasan will be executed on December 3rd at Fort Hood on a Thursday at 1pm Texas time, to mirror the date and timing that the shooting took place 17 years ago, Hegseth said.

US president Donald Trump approved the execution last week - a decision Hegseth described on Thursday as a “no brainer”. Soldiers with rifles will carry out the execution, he said.

Executing someone by firing squad, and doing so in public view, would mark an unprecedented event in modern US history. The last US military execution came 65 years ago, and the last by firing squad is believed to have been carried out in 1945, when an army private was shot for desertion during the second World War in France.

The final documented public execution in the US took place nine years earlier, in 1936, when a man convicted of rape was hanged in Kentucky in front of thousands of spectators.

Asked whether Hasan had made a final request or reached out to Trump, Hegseth replied: “Don’t care. We’ll see him on December 3rd.” - Bloomberg/Reuters