Eight crew dead as US air force B-52 bomber crashes in California

The runway at Edwards Air Force Base in California. Photoraph: Philip Cheung/The New York Times

A US air force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed on take-off on Monday at Edwards Air Force Base in southern California’s Mojave Desert, killing all eight ​crew members aboard, officials said.

The eight-engine, jet-powered aircraft, built to carry a wide array of nuclear and conventional bombs, was on a routine test mission when it crashed on the runway just after leaving the ground, Air Force colonel James Hayes said at a press conference hours later.

He said the “mixed crew” aboard the aircraft consisted of government civilians, government contractors and uniformed military personnel.

Boeing, which designed and built ⁠the plane, said two of its employees were among the dead.

The flight was intended to support a radar modernisation program, Hayes told reporters. ‌The ‌cause ​of the crash was unknown and under investigation, he added.

Air Force officials did not name the victims, saying they were still in the process of notifying their next of kin.

Aerial video footage of the crash scene, ⁠about 160km north of Los Angeles, showed a ​charred, smouldering patch of the desert floor larger than a football field ​as an emergency vehicle was seen driving along the site’s perimeter. From a distance, there were no large pieces of debris readily visible in the footage.

Hayes said ‌the crash was quickly “deemed to be unsurvivable.”

Because of damage ​to the runway, he said, “we’re grounding all operations at Edwards Air Force Base” until at least Tuesday, adding that no operations beyond the base ⁠would be suspended.

Edwards, a sprawling test flight facility established in ⁠the 1930s around a dry lake bed, ​occupies about 1,245 sq km of the Mojave desert, making it the Air Force’s largest airfield.

Its experimental aviation legacy includes the flight by Chuck Yeager in the Bell X-1 aircraft that broke the sound barrier in 1947, test flights of the X-15 aircraft and the first landings of NASA’s space shuttles.

The B-52 Stratofortress, a long-range, subsonic aircraft built to carry up to 31,750kg of weapons and supplies, has long served as the backbone of the US crewed strategic bomber force, according to the military.

The aircraft is capable of launching the widest range of weapons in the US inventory, from cluster bombs and gravity bombs to ‌precision-guided missiles and nuclear warheads, at ⁠altitudes of up to 15,000m, according to an Air Force fact sheet. Its combat range extends more than 12,000km without refuelling.

Monday’s incident marked the first crash of a B-52 Stratofortress since the same type of bomber crashed on the island ‌of Guam in May 2016, according to the Bureau of Aircraft Accidents Archives, a Geneva-based organisation that collects global aviation crash data. All seven crew members aboard that aircraft survived. – Reuters

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