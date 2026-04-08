‘Ketamine Queen’ sentenced to 15 years in prison for role in Matthew Perry’s death

Jasveen Sangha, who pleaded guilty last year to selling a fatal dose of ketamine to US actor Matthew Perry, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday.

Known as the “Ketamine Queen”, Sangha is the fifth defendant to take a plea deal and admit guilt in the case. Federal prosecutors had asked for the 15-year sentence for her role in Perry’s death and that of another individual, citing the “far-reaching scope of defendant’s illegality [and] her callous response to the deaths she helped cause”.

Perry died aged 54 in October 2023 and officials ruled that the surgical anaesthetic ketamine was the primary cause of his death. The Friends star, who had struggled with addiction for years, had previously taken ketamine legally to treat depression. But Perry’s doctor refused to give him the drug in the amounts he wanted, and he sought it from other sources.

Authorities charged five people in connection with the case: two doctors, Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez; the actor’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, who injected him with the drug before his death; Erik Fleming, an acquaintance of Perry’s and Sangha.

The doctors did not supply the ketamine that killed Perry, but a judge told Plasencia that he and others helped the actor on the road to his death by “continuing to feed his ketamine addiction”. Sangha (42) admitted to providing the actor with some 50 vials of ketamine before his death, while Fleming acted as a middleman.

In her plea agreement, Sangha admitted that she had distributed drugs, including ketamine and meth, from her home in North Hollywood since 2019. She also said she had sold ketamine to Cody McLaury, a 33-year-old who died in 2019 shortly after purchasing the drugs, as well as Perry, and continued dealing after learning of their deaths. Prosecutors pointed to these factors when arguing for a sentence of 15 years in prison.

[ Slowly, an account of Matthew Perry’s fragmenting last days has been pieced together. It’s a desperate taleOpens in new window ]

“The defendant’s actions show a cold callousness and disregard for life. She chose profits over people, and her actions have caused immense pain to the victims’ families and loved ones,” the prosecution said in court documents.

Sangha is from a privileged background, attended a “well-respected university” and earned a master’s degree, and sought to sell drugs for “greed, [glamour], and access”, prosecutors argued.

The defence argued, however, that Sangha has admitted responsibility and does not minimise her conduct.

She is being represented by the high-profile defence attorneys Mark Geragos and Alexandra Kazarian, who said that Sangha has no criminal history and has taken part in recovery and rehabilitation programs while incarcerated. Her defence had said she should be released with time served.

Matthew Perry's mother Suzanne Perry and stepfather Keith Morrison arrive for the sentencing hearing of Jasveen Sangha in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/AFP via Getty

“Ms Sangha’s demonstrated rehabilitation, including two years of sustained sobriety, consistent engagement in recovery programming, and strong community support, reflects a meaningful commitment to change and a low risk of recidivism,” the defence wrote in court documents.

In an interview from jail, Sangha told the Sun: “There are no excuses for what I did. I am deeply sorry for the pain I caused, especially to Matthew’s family.”

Members of the Perry family asked that Sangha receive the maximum sentence, writing that the pain she’s caused is “irreversible”.

“Please give this heartless woman the maximum prison sentence so she won’t be able to hurt other families like ours,” Debbie Perry, the late actor’s stepmother, said in a statement to the court. – The Guardian