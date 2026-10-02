US deploys thousands of troops to Middle East as Donald Trump weighs strikes on Iran

Military planes stand on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt. Photograph: US Navy/AP

The US is deploying seven additional warships to the Middle East carrying at least 9,000 troops, as US president Donald Trump weighs resuming strikes on Iran after November’s midterm elections.

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and three accompanying destroyers left their port in San Diego earlier this week and are expected to arrive in the Middle East by the end of November, according to a US official.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt could replace either of the aircraft carriers already stationed in the region — the USS George HW Bush and the USS George Washington — or join them.

The USS Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, which comprises an amphibious warship and two docking ships, was also travelling to the region, the official said. The ARG is also carrying the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

Trump told Time magazine on Thursday that it was “possible” he could increase strikes after the midterms if a satisfactory deal was not reached with Tehran.

Together, the ships are carrying about 9,000 troops. Carrier strike groups have approximately 5,000 troops, with dozens of aircraft aboard the carrier. ARGs have about 4,200 sailors and Marines on board.

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The US has not announced strikes on Iran or Iranian vessels carrying oil in nearly a month. The war remains unpopular among the US electorate ahead of the November midterm election in which Trump’s Republican Party will fight to keep its grip on Congress.

US and Iranian negotiators held talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting last week in New York, hours after Trump threatened to “annihilate” the Islamic republic in a combative speech to world leaders.

In the following days, Trump rejected Iran’s seven-day proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the US implemented a series of measures from the previous memorandum of understanding agreed between the two nations in June.

Mediators have been making a renewed push to broker a deal between Washington and Tehran. Negotiators had been expected to present to Iran the latest amended draft of an interim agreement this week after shuttling between US and Iranian officials on Monday.

Under the terms of the proposed deal, which mediators hope will revive talks on a final settlement to end the war, Iran would allow the free flow of traffic through the strait and the US would lift its blockade on Iranian ports in response.

Throughout the conflict with Iran, the US military has maintained about 20 warships in the region. The US Navy has been enforcing a blockade of Iranian ports and helping commercial tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, which has become the primary flashpoint of the conflict.

There are more than 50,000 US troops in the region.

- Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026