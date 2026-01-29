Trump’s border tsar says immigration crackdown in Minneapolis may ease with more access to state jails

US Border tsar Tom Homan speaks during a news conference about ongoing immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images

US border tsar Tom Homan, newly installed as commander of US president Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement surge in Minneapolis, said the crackdown could ease if federal agents gain broader access to state jails.

“The withdrawal of law enforcement resources here is dependent upon co-operation,” Mr Homan told reporters at a news conference. “As we see that co-operation happen, then the redeployment will happen.”

Following weeks of daily clashes between protesters and immigration agents, spiked by the fatal shooting of two US citizens during such confrontations, Mr Honan said operations will be more “targeted”.

“President Trump and I, along with others in administration, have recognised that certain improvements could and should be made. That’s exactly what I’m doing here,” he said.

Mr Homan also acknowledged people’s right to protest, but urged the public to “keep it peaceful”.

He conceded that not “everything that has been done here has been perfect”, and said he had met with local officials such as governor Tim Walz.

A newly issued internal memo from a ‍high-ranking Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) official, meanwhile, directs federal officers to refrain from any unnecessary communication and engagement with “agitators” so as to avoid “inflaming the situation”.

The directive also orders Ice officers to only target immigrants who have records of criminal charges or convictions, a departure from earlier tactics that included randomly stopping people on the street to demand documented proof of legal US residence or citizenship.

The substance of the memo seemed at odds with tough talk coming from Mr Trump and some ‌of his senior officials lately.

A memorial for Alex Pretti outside the Department of Veterans Affairs headquarters in Washington, DC. Photograph: Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg

A day after sounding a conciliatory tone in his public remarks, the Republican president took to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday to warn that Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey, a Democrat, was “playing with fire” by continuing to insist ⁠that city authorities would play no role in enforcing federal immigration laws.

US attorney general Pam Bondi said federal agents had arrested 16 people on Wednesday in Minnesota for allegedly assaulting, ‌resisting ​or ‍impeding federal law enforcement.

“Nothing will stop us from continuing to make arrests and enforce the law,” Ms Bondi wrote.

A federal judge in Minneapolis said on Wednesday that Ice was flouting the law by ignoring dozens of federal court orders during this month’s surge.

While cancelling a contempt-of-court hearing for acting Ice chief Todd Lyons – after the agency belatedly complied with an order to release a wrongly detained Ecuadorean man – US district Judge Patrick Schiltz cited at least 96 federal court orders he said Ice has ⁠violated in 74 cases.

“This list should give pause to anyone – no matter his or her political beliefs – who cares about the rule of law,” Mr Schiltz wrote in his ruling. “Ice has likely violated more court orders in January ⁠2025 than some federal agencies have violated in their entire existence.”

It was ⁠not made clear what Mr Homan planned to discuss at his press conference, two days after he held his first meetings with Mr Frey and Mr Walz, who have denounced the Ice operation as “reckless” and demanded it be ended altogether.

The guidance contained in the internal Ice memo seemed to reflect a change ‍playing out on the streets of Minneapolis.

Federal agents detain a man outside his home in Minnesota. Photograph; Victor J Blue/The New York Times

Observers and activists closely tracking Ice actions said that immigration raids had slackened somewhat on Tuesday before ramping up again on Wednesday, though in a more narrowly tailored manner.

Mr Trump himself said on Tuesday he was looking to “de-escalate a little bit”, and dispatched Mr Homan to take over the operation from Gregory Bovino, the Border Patrol official whose aggressive tactics drew widespread criticism and legal challenges.

Minnesota’s Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St Paul have been in a state of upheaval since Trump ordered some 3,000 heavily armed Ice and Border Patrol agents to the area weeks ago to conduct a deportation drive dubbed Operation Metro Surge.

Tensions escalated after Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was shot dead behind the wheel of her car by an Ice agent on January 7th, sparking demonstrations in the Twin Cities and in communities large and small across the country.

But public outrage deepened after Saturday’s fatal ‌shooting of an intensive care nurse, Alex Pretti, ‌also 37, during another encounter between immigration agents and activists who confronted them to record and protest Ice activity.

In both cases, Trump administration officials immediately defended the federal agents involved in the shootings, denouncing both Ms Good and Mr Pretti as “domestic terrorists” who, they said, were threatening to harm law enforcement.

Multiple video recordings of the two incidents that have since gone viral ‌on the internet plainly contradict the notion that either Ms Good or Mr Pretti posed a danger to immigration officers or others.

While some administration officials immediately accused Mr Pretti of planning to “massacre” officers, citing the handgun he was carrying, videos showed Mr Pretti held ⁠only a phone in his hand when Border Patrol agents pushed him to the ground.

Video also showed that an agent found Mr Pretti’s gun near his waist and removed it seconds before another agent shot Mr Pretti in the back while he was being restrained.

Mr Pretti had a permit to legally carry a firearm. -Reuters