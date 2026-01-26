FBI supervisor resigns after trying to investigate agent who shot Rénee Good

Protesters gather in downtown Minneapolis demanding Ice leaves Minnesota following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti (37) by agents. Photograph: Octavio JONES/AFP via Getty Images

A supervisor in the FBI’s Minneapolis field office who unsuccessfully attempted to investigate the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) agent who fatally shot Rénee Good in the city on January 7th has resigned, according to multiple reports.

News of agent Tracee Mergen’s resignation surfaced shortly before federal agents fatally shot Alex Pretti in Minneapolis on Saturday. Mr Pretti and Ms Good were both 37-year-old US citizens.

Ms Mergen resigned following pressure from the bureau in Washington, DC, to discontinue an inquiry into Ice officer Jonathan Ross, who shot Ms Good to death as videos showed her trying to drive away from a confrontation, according to the New York Times and NBC News.

Those outlets cited sources. The FBI has not commented on Ms Mergen’s resignation, saying it does not comment on personnel matters.

Saturday’s killing sparked an escalating public protest that threw Minneapolis once again into a complex three-way situation among demonstrators who want federal agents to be held accountable for Mr Pretti’s killing, state and local law enforcement, and the Trump administration.

Ms Mergen’s decision to leave the bureau, meanwhile, comes as Trump’s justice department has said it sees no reason for initiating a civil rights investigation into Ms Good’s killing, which had also prompted street protests.

“There is currently no basis for a criminal civil rights investigation,” deputy attorney general Todd Blanche said in a statement on January 13th. The Trump administration has argued that Mr Ross acted in self-defence after Ms Good obstructed federal law enforcement operations with her vehicle, endangering the agent.

Federal authorities have refused to co-operate with local authorities, leading to claims by Democratic officials that the federal government is involved in a cover-up.

A superintendent with the Minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension said the agency had “reluctantly withdrawn” from the investigation. Six federal prosecutors resigned over requests to investigate Ms Good’s widow, who was present during the deadly confrontation.

Reports emerged on Saturday that Ms Mergen had testified against Tom Barrack, a close friend and fundraiser for Donald Trump who served as served as chair of the president’s first inaugural committee. Ms Mergen’s testimony was in a 2022 case against Mr Barrack over his alleged ties to UAE officials.

Mr Barrack denied the charges. He was later acquitted on all counts by a jury of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making false statements. – Guardian