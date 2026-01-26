Alex Pretti: Family rejects ‘smear campaign’ after nurse killed in Minneapolis by US Ice agents

A photo of Alex Pretti at a makeshift memorial at the site in Minneapolis where he was shot and killed by federal immigration agents. Photograph: Victor J Blue/The New York Times

He was a calm presence amid hospital chaos. A mentor who taught kindness and patience to younger friends and colleagues. A singer with a knack for dancing. A bicyclist who treasured the beauty of Minnesota.

This weekend, the family, co-workers and friends of Alex Pretti, who was killed by immigration agents in a confrontation after he was apparently filming them, remembered his life, even as the circumstances of his death were debated on the national stage.

They shared photos of the Alex they knew: a smiling, bearded Pretti in the powder-blue scrubs he wore at his job as an intensive care nurse at the Veterans Affairs hospital, an outdoors lover posing with his mountain bike on a wooded trail and a student wearing a green cap and gown as he sang a solo at his high school graduation in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

And they denounced what they saw as smear campaigns in the aftermath of Pretti’s death.

Within hours of the killing by federal agents on a Minneapolis street, Trump administration officials labelled Pretti a “would-be assassin” and asserted, with no evidence, that he had committed an act of “domestic terrorism”.

People gather around a makeshift memorial at the site in Minneapolis where Alex Pretti was shot dead by federal immigration agents, on Sunday. Photograph: Victor J Blue/The New York Times

Through their own shock and grief, people who knew him struggled to rise above the lies and insults, they said, to describe who he was.

Rory Shefchek, a friend from high school who now lives in Madison, Wisconsin, said he hoped that Pretti would be remembered as the person he knew.

[ Minneapolis shooting: Most Fox News reporting supports official versionOpens in new window ]

“He was a helpful, kind guy,” Shefchek said. “He was a confident, diligent and respectful person throughout his life. I hope that Alex’s story can catalyse change, as someone who believed in doing the right thing.”

Federal agents block off streets as protesters gather for a rally in Minneapolis, on Saturday. Photograph: David Guttenfelder/The New York Times

Of the cell phone footage of Pretti’s death that has circulated widely in the news and on social media, Shefchek said, “We have all seen the video and our eyes don’t lie.”

Dr Dimitri Drekonja, a colleague of Pretti’s at the VA hospital, was shaken when he heard that an immigration agent had killed a civilian in Minneapolis. It was awful, he said, even before he learned that the civilian was his friend.

“He was a happy guy,” Drekonja said. “When you asked him to do something, it would be done and it would be done right.”

Pretti, who was 37, was on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic, and was always eager to help whoever needed an extra hand. He was the kind of nurse patients remembered, colleagues said, and he was a beloved mentor to nurses stepping into the intimidating environment of the intensive care unit.

As an ICU nurse, he was accustomed to people in crisis, said Elissa Todd, a colleague and friend. He was also trained in de-escalation, she noted. Todd said it was painful to see his last moments knowing personally how calmly Pretti was able to manage the chaos and stress that came with his job.

“Whatever conversation was being had, I cannot imagine he’s someone who would have made it worse,” she said, referring to his interaction with immigration agents in the minutes before he died. “He would have been someone who was being reasonable and thinking clearly.”

She paused, before saying “I can’t imagine what their last dialogue was, but I will say that he’s uniquely qualified to handle it with integrity and grace”.

People gather around a makeshift memorial at the site in Minneapolis where Alex Pretti was shot and killed by federal immigration agents. Photograph: Jamie Kelter Davis/The New York Times

Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota said on Sunday that he had spoken with Pretti’s parents, who live in Colorado. Walz said he was trying to channel their desire to tell the world who Pretti really was, a person who lived “a life of generosity”, according to his family.

“Someone who went to work to care for veterans, someone who was a valued coworker, someone who relished and lived in this state in a big way, whether it was outdoor activities or being down there on the street as a first amendment witness to what Ice is doing to this state,” Walz said, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Pretti’s family said in a statement on Saturday that they were heartbroken, but also “very angry”.

Pretti’s parents, Susan and Michael Pretti, in a statement reported by the Associated Press and CNN, called their son “a kindhearted soul who cared deeply for his family and friends and also the American veterans whom he cared for as an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital”.

“Alex wanted to make a difference in this world,” the statement said. “Unfortunately he will not be with us to see his impact.”

The family denounced the Trump administration’s response to the shooting, which included the accusation that Pretti had confronted immigration agents with the intent “to perpetuate violence”.

Federal officials have noted that Pretti had a gun with him during the confrontation, though he was licensed to carry the firearm and had not drawn the weapon. Videos show that Pretti was holding a phone, rather than his gun. An agent had disarmed Pretti just before he was shot.

Colleagues knew he was a gun owner, although he didn’t speak of it often, except in occasional conversations about gun reform.

“The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting,” the Pretti family statement said. “Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man.”

At Pretti’s apartment building on Saturday evening, neighbours on his block came together for a small gathering, lighting candles in the brutally cold Minnesota air.

When Heather Zielinski saw the video of a federal agent shooting a man on Saturday, she knew she recognised the person. It took her a minute to realise it was her friend of more than 10 years, Pretti.

“I saw him get wrestled down to the ground, and I saw his feet just go limp, and my heart sank into my stomach,” she said

Zielinski doesn’t think he would want to be known as a martyr. She thinks he would like to be remembered as a guy who enjoyed riding his bike, as someone who loved his family and as a person who cared about healthcare, science and research.

She described him as strait-laced, someone who got good grades in school and cared deeply about his job. He loved being outdoors, she said, and took a mountain biking trip to Utah and Colorado over the summer before competing in a cycling relay race in Milwaukee.

“He was a really good friend, and a really good man,” she said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.