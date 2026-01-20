Trump has ‘very good’ telephone call with Nato’s Rutte about Greenland

US president Donald Trump said on Tuesday he ‍had a “very good” telephone call with Nato secretary general Mark Rutte about ‌Greenland.

Mr Trump also said he had agreed ⁠to a meeting of various parties at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

He did not specify who the various ⁠parties were.

“I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland,” he said in a post on Truth Social. “As I expressed ⁠to everyone, very ⁠plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. ‍There can be no going back – On that, everyone agrees!”

Mr Trump had earlier told reporters ‌the United States ‌would talk about acquiring Greenland at this week’s World ‌Economic Forum because Denmark cannot protect the ⁠territory. – Reuters