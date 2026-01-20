Trump has ‘very good’ telephone call with Nato’s Rutte about Greenland

US president Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had a “very good” telephone call with Nato secretary general Mark Rutte about Greenland.
Mr Trump also said he had agreed to a meeting of various parties at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
He did not specify who the various parties were.
“I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland,” he said in a post on Truth Social. “As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back – On that, everyone agrees!”
READ MORE
Mr Trump had earlier told reporters the United States would talk about acquiring Greenland at this week’s World Economic Forum because Denmark cannot protect the territory. – Reuters