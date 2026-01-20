US

Trump has ‘very good’ telephone call with Nato’s Rutte about Greenland

US president says he agreed ⁠to a meeting of various parties ‌at the World Economic Forum in Davos

A sign outside a clothing shop in Nuuk, Greenland. Photograph: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images
A sign outside a clothing shop in Nuuk, Greenland. Photograph: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images
Tue Jan 20 2026 - 06:401 MIN READ

US president Donald Trump said on Tuesday he ‍had a “very good” telephone call with Nato secretary general Mark Rutte about ‌Greenland.

Mr Trump also said he had agreed ⁠to a meeting of various parties at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

He did not specify who the various ⁠parties were.

“I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland,” he said in a post on Truth Social. “As I expressed ⁠to everyone, very ⁠plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. ‍There can be no going back – On that, everyone agrees!”

READ MORE

Welcome to the new Global Briefing newsletter

Bleak times in Copenhagen: ‘It’s like fifth graders bullying the small guy in the corner’

Shock, grief and bewilderment in Spain following high-speed rail crash

The EU needs to understand the world can leave the US alone

Mr Trump had earlier told reporters ‌the United States ‌would talk about acquiring Greenland at this week’s World ‌Economic Forum because Denmark cannot protect the ⁠territory. – Reuters

  • Understand world events with Denis Staunton's Global Briefing newsletter

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter