FBI arrests suspect over pipe bombs placed before US Capitol riot

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has made an arrest in its nearly five-year-old investigation into who placed pipe bombs in Washington on the eve of the January 6th, 2021, riot at the US Capitol, a US law enforcement official has said.

The arrest marks the first time investigators have settled on a suspect in an act that had long vexed law enforcement, spawned a multitude of conspiracy theories and remained an enduring mystery in the shadow of the dark chapter of American history that is the violent Capitol siege.

The arrest took place on Thursday morning, and the suspect is a man, the official said. No other details were immediately available, including the charges the man might face.

The pipe bombs were placed on the evening of January 5th, 2021, near the offices of the Democratic and Republican national committees in the District of Columbia.

Nobody was hurt before the bombs were rendered safe, but the FBI has said both devices could have been lethal.

In the years since, investigators have sought the public’s help in identifying a shadowy subject seen on surveillance camera even as they struggled to determine answers to basic questions, including the person’s gender and motive and whether the act had a clear connection to the riot at the Capitol a day later when supporters of US president Donald Trump stormed the building in a bid to halt the certification of the Republican’s 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Information notice released by the FBI regarding pipe bombs planted outside offices of the Democratic and Republican national committees. Photograph: FBI/AP

Seeking a breakthrough, the FBI last January publicised additional information about the investigation, including an estimate that the suspect was about 5ft 7in, as well as previously unreleased video of the suspect placing one of the bombs.

The bureau had for years struggled to pinpoint a suspect despite hundreds of tips, a review of tens of thousands of video files and a significant number of interviews.

In the absence of harder evidence, Republican politicians and right-wing media outlets promoted conspiracy theories about the pipe bombs.

[ Trump threatens $1bn legal action against BBC over edit of speech on day of Capitol riotsOpens in new window ]

House Republicans also criticised security lapses, questioning how law enforcement failed to detect the bombs for 17 hours.

Dan Bongino, FBI deputy director, floated the possibility last year before being tapped for his job that the act was an “inside job” and involved a “massive cover-up”.

But since arriving at the FBI in March, he has sought to deliver action to a restive base on the far right by promising that the pipe bomb investigation would be a top priority and defending the bureau’s work.

The arrest follows a nearly five-year manhunt and a $500,000 reward.

Mr Bongino wrote on X: “We brought in new personnel to take a look at the case, we flew in police officers and detectives working as TFOs (task force officers) to review FBI work, we conducted multiple internal reviews, held countless in-person and SVTC meetings with investigative team members, we dramatically increased investigative resources, and we increased the public award for information in the case to utilise crowdsourcing leads.” – AP