UK

BBC News says it has received threat of legal action from Donald Trump

Documentary broadcast last year spliced together two parts of a Trump speech before Capitol Hill riot of January 2021

US president Donald Trump: The BBC has acknowledged the speech edit gave a misleading impression. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
US president Donald Trump: The BBC has acknowledged the speech edit gave a misleading impression. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Mon Nov 10 2025 - 13:571 MIN READ

BBC News said on Monday the broadcaster had received a letter from US president Donald Trump threatening legal action over the edit of a documentary broadcast a week before the US presidential election.

The BBC has acknowledged the Trump speech edit gave a misleading impression and should have been handled more carefully.

The documentary broadcast last year had spliced together two parts of a Trump speech so he appeared to be encouraging the Capitol Hill riot of January 2021.

Samir Shah, the chairman of the publicly-funded broadcaster, said in an interview with BBC News that it was “considering” how to respond to Mr Trump’s communication.

READ MORE

Trump says Intel has agreed to give US government a 10% stake

Tariff war: EU must decide how hard it wants to hit back

First group of migrants deported from US arrive in Costa Rica

US objects to calling out ‘Russian aggression’ in G7 statement on Ukraine

When prompted about whether Mr Trump would be suing the BBC, Shah said: “I do not know that yet, but he’s a litigious fellow, so we should be prepared for all outcomes.” – Reuters

  • Understand world events with Denis Staunton's Global Briefing newsletter

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter