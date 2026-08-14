Netanyahu calls UK ‘the Islamic Republic of Britain’

The Israeli prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, has called the UK “the Islamic republic of Britain” in a podcast interview, where he also described the country as the “first Islamic republic to get a nuclear weapon”.

His comments, made during an interview for Israel’s army radio, played into a common far-right Islamophobic trope about Britain’s small Muslim population.

Netanyahu praised positive coverage of Israel by the journalist Randolph Churchill, the son of former prime minister Winston Churchill, more than half a century ago, then said: “Go find that in today’s Britain, in what is called the Islamic republic of Britain.”

Rather than challenge Netanyahu’s comments, the host questioned whether he is unfairly singling out the UK, asking: “Isn’t all of Europe is like that?”

Netanyahu replied by doubling down. “Yes, but you know someone said the first Islamic republic with nuclear weapons will be the Islamic republic of Britain.”

Pakistan, officially the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, has had a nuclear arsenal since the 1990s.

Relations between the UK and Israel have been increasingly strained in recent months, especially since Andy Burnham took over in 10 Downing Street. Shortly before becoming prime minister, he apologised for Labour’s initial response to Israel’s military action in Gaza, saying the party “didn’t get it right” and needed to “do better” under his leadership, signalling a significant shift in the UK’s approach to the Middle East.

In July, he said he would “do more to put pressure on the Israeli government”, including through further sanctions on individuals and entities, as well as a potential ban on the trade of goods with illegal settlements.

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The US vice-president, JD Vance, made remarks similar to Netanyahu’s comments during the 2024 presidential campaign, saying the UK could become the first “truly Islamist country that will get a nuclear weapon”.

London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, has also been a frequent target of racialised attacks from right-wing leaders abroad, including Donald Trump, seeking to gain political advantage from Islamophobic lies.

Muslim leaders in the UK have said hate crimes targeting their community are hitting new levels amid a rise in far-right rhetoric and growing support for anti-immigrant political parties.

Avi Dabush, who is running for the Knesset with Israel’s opposition Democrats party, attacked Netanyahu for mocking a critical ally at a time when Israel faces unprecedented global isolation. “That’s what happens when there’s a horrific diplomatic failure, and an inability to rally countries in the world in favour of our interests,” he said in a social-media post.

Leading the most far-right government in Israel’s history, Netanyahu has alienated traditional allies while aligning with far-right figures, including some with a history of anti-Semitism.

The Israeli prime minister’s office did not respond to requests for comment on whether Netanyahu’s statement represented the official position of the Israeli government. The UK foreign office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. – Guardian