Blistering finish earns Galway Leinster Under-20 title over Kilkenny

Jack Shaughnessy celebrates scoring Galway's opening goal against Kilkenny during the Leinster Under-20 Hurling final at O'Moore Park. Photograph: Stephen Heaney/Inpho

Leinster Under-20 hurling final: Galway 2-20 Kilkenny 2-11

It took 45 minutes for the Leinster Under-20 Hurling final to lift off but when Galway eventually found top gear, they sped to success.

There was just three points between the teams at that stage, but Galway hit the afterburners to down Kilkenny, outscoring Henry Shefflin’s side 1-6 to 0-1 in a blistering 12-minute spell.

Jack Shaughnessy, Galway’s first-half goalscorer, helped the Tribesmen turn the screw in the closing stages, adding two more points to finish with 1-7.

Vince Morgan grabbed the killer second goal in the 56th minute, at which point Kilkenny were simply outfought and outthought.

It marks Galway’s third provincial title in the grade, seeing them through to an All-Ireland final clash against Munster champions Clare in Thurles on Sunday week.

But whether they will have county senior Aaron Niland available for remains to be seen. He was a notable absentee at O’Moore Park, though senior team-mate Jason Rabbitte came on and contributed well.

Cullen Killeen, one of the stars of Loughrea’s run to last January’s All-Ireland club decider, returned in the only change from the side that overcame Wexford after extra time last week.

Galway's Brian Callanan is challenged by Kilkenny's Rory Garrett. Photograph: Stephen Heaney/Inpho

Rabbitte, who made an impact off the bench last time out, was kept in reserve again. An ankle injury ruled out Niland, but a crucial Leinster Senior Championship fixture for Micheál Donoghue’s side on Sunday may also have been a consideration.

What’s certain is that Galway still had enough quality to push hard for a first provincial title success since 2021, leading 1-11 to 1-7 at half-time.

Kilkenny led briefly in the early exchanges after points from Ed Lauhoff and Patrick Lacey, the man of the match in the semi-final win over Dublin.

But Galway soon got it back to a level game at 0-2 apiece, and when Shaughnessy netted in the ninth minute after receiving Loughrea clubmate Morgan’s pass following an impressive move that began in the full-back line, they didn’t look back.

Kilkenny briefly drew level at 1-5 to 1-5 when Lauhoff showed his composure to stroke home a loose ball after Ed McDermott’s stinging shot from the right broke kindly off the goalkeeper.

But five Galway points in a row late in the half put them in a commanding position.

Galway's Jonah Donnellan in action against Kilkenny's Jake Mullen. Photograph: Stephen Heaney/Inpho

Galway played their trump card in first-half stoppage time in bringing on Athenry’s Rabbitte, who was immediately shadowed by Kilkenny senior David Barcoe.

Still, Kilkenny cut the deficit to three points at the end of a pedestrian third quarter. That’s when Galway finally raised the tempo with three unanswered points.

Ronan Cahalan impressed off the bench, his second point nudging Galway seven clear, 1-18 to 1-11.

Gavin Keary’s side wrapped it up with their second goal four minutes from time, Shaughnessy and Morgan switching roles, this time the former acting as provider for his clubmate in acres of space to strike home.

Ruarc Sweeney clawed back a consolation goal for Kilkenny just before losing Barcoe to a second yellow card in the closing moments.

GALWAY: C Callanan; E O’Reilly, M Fallon, T Blake; J Donnellan, D Campbell, G Maher; M Burke (0-1), C Killeen (0-2); L Kennedy, D Counihan (0-2), C Leen (0-2, 1f); V Morgan (1-0), B Callanan (0-03), J Shaughnessy (1-7, 5f, 1′65). Subs: J Rabbitte (0-1) for Counihan (30+2 mins), R Cahalan (0-2) for Kennedy (h-t), S Moran for Burke (47), G King for Blake (57), H Holmes for Shaughnessy (58).

KILKENNY: J O’Doherty; D Vereker, R Garrett, M Ahern; M Rohan, J Dollard, D Barcoe; J Conlon (0-2), B Nevin; A Clifford (0-1), E Lauhoff (1-2), G Kelly; J Mullen, P Lacey (0-5, 3f, 1′65), E McDermott. Subs: K Buggy for Nevin (24-26 mins), O O’Donovan for Kelly (30), Buggy for Nevin (h-t), R Sweeney (1-0) for Mullen (38), S Bergin (0-1) for Dollard (47), C Byrne for Lacey (55).

Referee: A Kinahan (Offaly).