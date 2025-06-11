Elon Musk says he ‘regrets’ some posts he made about Donald Trump

Elon Musk with US president Donald Trump during a joint news conference after Mr Musk announced his departure from his role as a special government employee in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington last month. Photograph: Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times

Billionaire Elon Musk has said he regrets some of the posts he made last week about US president Donald Trump, in a message on his social media platform X.

“I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far,” Mr Musk wrote.

The two men began exchanging insults last week on social media, with the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive describing the US president’s sweeping tax and spending bill as a “disgusting abomination.”

Mr Musk called for Mr Trump to be impeached, suggested his trade tariffs would cause a US recession, threatened to decommission SpaceX capsules used to transport Nasa astronauts and insinuated the president was associated with the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Mr Musk’s post comes days after Mr Trump said his relationship with the world’s richest man was over.

Mr Trump and Mr Musk conducted an extraordinary day of hostilities last Thursday - largely over social media - marking a stark end to a close alliance.

Mr Trump attacked Mr Musk as “crazy” and threatened to rip up his government contracts, as a row between two of the world’s most powerful men erupted into an all-out public feud.

Speaking in the Oval Office last Thursday, the US president said he was “very disappointed” in Mr Musk for criticising his signature tax Bill, and suggested he was trying to defend his business interests.

“He’s not the first ... people leave my administration and some of them actually become hostile,” Mr Trump said of the Tesla owner’s broadsides in recent days. “They leave, and they wake up in the morning, and the glamour’s gone, the whole world is different, and they become hostile.”

He added: “I’m very disappointed in Elon. I helped Elon a lot.”

The comments prompted an explosive riposte from Mr Musk, who had thus far refrained from criticising the president directly.

Mr Musk, who in April retreated from politics because of the “blowback” against his businesses, suggested he regretted backing Mr Trump with more than $250 million during last year’s election, after the president claimed he would have won without the billionaire’s cash.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” he posted on his social media site X soon after the Oval Office tirade. “Such ingratitude.”

He later claimed that Mr Trump appears in files related to the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. “That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” he wrote on X.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt gave a statement to CNN, describing Mr Musk’s Epstein files claim as an “unfortunate episode from Elon, who is unhappy with the One Big Beautiful Bill because it does not include the policies he wanted”.

He also posted that Mr Trump’s tariffs “will cause a recession in the second half of this year”.

Mr Musk, the US’s largest political donor, also suggested that Republican lawmakers should side with him over the president.

“Some food for thought as they ponder this question: Trump has 3.5 years left as President, but I will be around for 40+ years,” the multi-billionaire wrote on X. He floated the idea of forming a new party.

