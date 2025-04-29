Do you live in the US? Are you or family members afraid to visit Ireland in case you are held upon your return?

Irish woman Cliona Ward (54), who went to the US in her early teens is in an ICE facility in Tacoma, Washington state.

An Irish woman who has been living legally in the United States for decades has been taken into detention by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after a trip to Ireland to visit her sick father.

Cliona Ward (54), who went to the US in her early teens and is the sole carer for a son with special needs, is in an ICE facility in Tacoma, Washington state, according to the enforcement agency’s website. She is due before the courts on May 7th.

A holder of a valid green card, Ward was held when she landed in San Francisco as queries were raised about past drug possession convictions from more than a decade ago that have reportedly been “expunged” under state but not under federal law.

