Three killed as Russia launches 103 drones in overnight attack, Ukraine says

A damaged grocery shop after shelling in Borova, a rural settlement in the Izium district, Kharkiv region, northeastern Ukraine. Photograph: EPA

Russia launched 103 drones in overnight attacks targeting Ukraine, Ukraine’s air force said on Friday.

Air defence units shot down 41 drones, and another 40 drones were redirected by electronic warfare, the air force said on Telegram.

The attacks caused damage in the Kharkiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, it added.

Three people, including a child, were killed and eight more were wounded in a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Pavlohrad, the regional governor said on Friday.

READ MORE

“The aggressor again conducted a mass attack on the region with drones,” Serhiy Lysak, governor for the central Dnipropetrovsk region, said on Telegram, adding that 11 drones where destroyed over the region.

Mr Lysak said that several fires had broken out in the city, posting a photo of a fire raging on some levels of a multistorey building.

US president Donald Trump issued a rare rebuke to Moscow for an air attack that killed 12 people in Kyiv, telling the Russian president in a social media post: “Vladimir, STOP!”

Mr Trump’s remarks come as he makes a renewed push to end the Ukraine war, reportedly on terms favourable to Russia that include recognition of Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, something the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has said he cannot accept.

Mr Trump told reporters in Washington: “I have my own deadline,” amid speculation he wants to have a ceasefire agreed before his 100th day in office on April 30th. He repeatedly claimed during his election campaign that he would end the war within 24 hours of taking office.

The US president insisted that he was applying pressure on Vladimir Putin to end the war, claiming that an agreement by Moscow not to take over the entire country would be a “pretty big concession”.

“We’re putting a lot of pressure on Russia, and Russia knows that,” he said.

The United States and Russia are moving in the right direction to end the war in Ukraine, but some specific elements of a deal remain to be agreed, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with CBS News.

“The statement by the president [Trump] mentions a deal, and we are ready to reach a deal, but there are still some specific points – elements of this deal which need to be fine-tuned,” Mr Lavrov told the CBS News Face the Nation show, which will air on Sunday.

“We continue our contacts with the American side on the situation in Ukraine, there are several signs that we are moving in the right direction,” Mr Lavrov said.

Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, told the BBC that Ukraine may have to give up land as part of a peace deal with Russia.

“One of the scenarios is ... to give up territory. It’s not fair. But for the peace, temporary peace, maybe it can be a solution, temporary,” Mr Klitschko said. – Agencies