Ukraine agrees to 30-day ceasefire with Russia as US resumes intelligence sharing

(From left) US national security adviser Mike Waltz and secretary of state Marco Rubio, Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan and national security adviser Mosaad bin Mohammad al-Aiban, and Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha, presidential office chief of staff Andriy Yermak and defence minister Rustem Umerovto attend talks in Jeddah on Tuesday. Photograph: Salah Malkawi/Getty Images

Ukraine has agreed to accept an immediate 30-day ceasefire in the conflict with Russia during talks with US officials in Saudi Arabia, the countries said in a joint statement.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said he would now take the offer to the Russians, and that the ball is now in Moscow’s court.

The United States will resume sharing intelligence with Kyiv.

Ukrainian and US officials met behind closed doors to find a path towards ending the war with Russia, after Kyiv’s forces launched their largest drone attack on Moscow of the war overnight.

After more than eight hours of talks, the two sides issued a joint statement that said Ukraine was willing to accept the US proposal for an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire that could be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, subject to acceptance and implementation by Russia.

“The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace,” the statement said.

“The United States will immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine,” the statement said.

The two sides also said Washington and Kyiv agreed to conclude as soon as possible a comprehensive agreement for developing Ukraine’s critical mineral resources, a deal that has been in the works for weeks and was thrown into limbo by an acrimonious White House meeting between US president Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week.

Overnight, Ukraine launched its biggest drone attack on Moscow to date, deploying at least 91 drones, killing at least three people, sparking fires, closing airports and forcing dozens of flights to be diverted, Russian officials said.

The timing of the strike – in which 337 drones were downed over Russia, according to Moscow – appeared aimed at showing Kyiv is still capable of major attacks after a spate of Russian missile attacks, one of which killed at least 14 people on Saturday. – Reuters