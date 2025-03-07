Gene Hackman died of heart disease a week after rare disease killed wife Betsy Arakawa, pathologist says

Actor Gene Hackman died of heart disease a week after his wife Betsy Arakawa died of a rare infectious disease at their home, a pathologist has said.

Dr Heather Jarrell, chief medical examiner for New Mexico, told a press conference in Santa Fe, New Mexico, it was “reasonable to conclude” that Ms Arakawa (65), also known as Betsy Hackman, died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome on February 11th at the couple’s home in Santa Fe.

Two-time Oscar winner Hackman (95) died a week later on February 18th of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant contributory factor”, she said.

Officials speculated that Hackman may have been unaware Ms Arakawa had died.

The couple’s partially mummified bodies were discovered in their home on February 26th and police said there were no apparent signs of foul play.

The alarm had been raised by a maintenance person doing pest control at the property, who was concerned because he had not seen the couple, police said.

Hackman’s body was found in a mud room, and his wife was found next to a space heater in a bathroom, detectives said in a warrant after a search of their home.

Santa Fe sheriff Adan Mendoza, and state fire, health and forensics officials, held a news conference on Friday to provide updates on the case.

Mr Mendoza revealed that investigators had been able to piece together Ms Arakawa’s final days and found that she picked up her dog, who was also found dead nearby, from a veterinary appointment on February 9th. She responded to emails and went out shopping on February 11th and her last known activity was on that day, the sheriff said.

Hackman’s pacemaker last showed activity on February 17th, nine days before maintenance and security workers showed up at the home and alerted police.

Following his death, Hackman’s daughters Elizabeth and Leslie, and his granddaughter Annie, said they would miss the actor “sorely” and are “devastated by the loss”.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy,” they said.

“He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss.”

Hackman and Ms Arakawa, a classical pianist, married in 1991. The couple had lived in New Mexico since 2004 when Hackman retired from Hollywood. – AP