Down need extra-time to fight off Wexford in Division 3 league final

NFL Division 3 final: Down 0-21 Wexford 0-18 (AET)

You don’t need to tell Conor Laverty how good Donegal are.

And you certainly don’t need to inform him that while Down won the National Football League Division 3 final, capping promotion with the title outright, the performance they produced wouldn’t be of the sort required to take down the Ulster champions on April 26th in Letterkenny.

Well, turns out someone did inform the Down manager of that fact immediately after Saturday evening’s laboured extra-time win. It was long gone 10pm at that stage and Laverty wasn’t in much of a mood to humour the statement, hence the lengthy pause before he eventually responded.

“No, I don’t think that performance would do against Donegal,” he deadpanned. “I don’t think it would take a rocket scientist to come up with that answer now.”

Truth be told, this was one of those damned-if-you-do and damned-if-you-don’t assignments for Down. Outside of the Wexford dressingroom, nobody could envisage anything other than a Down side that gave Galway their fill of it in an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final last June, cantering to a second national title in three seasons.

In fact, the same sort of things that they’ll be saying about Down before playing Donegal, that they probably haven’t a chance of winning, were being said about Wexford in the run up to this game.

Maybe that affected the Down players because for long periods they exhibited none of the chutzpah that had elevated them to top spot in Division 3. They put 1-29 on the board and beat Wexford by 10 points when they last met at Wexford Park.

Down's Shane Annett. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

But they went a whole 26 minutes of the second half without scoring this time around. They also struck some terrible wides and, in truth, should have been beaten by a Wexford side that played Division 4 football in 2025.

Down trailed by three points with 61 minutes on the clock when Mark Rossiter, brilliant for Wexford all evening, launched a long delivery that Gavin Sheehan flicked towards goal, skinning the post and going wide.

To Down’s credit, they were excellent from then on, when they simply had no option but to dig in. Had they not rescued a result, chances are they wouldn’t be playing in the All-Ireland SFC this summer, as now seems likely for Wexford.

Ceilum Doherty, substitute Liam Kerr and Ryan McEvoy all reeled off points to force extra-time at 0-17 apiece.

And there was only really one team in it after that with Down eventually doing the needful and outscoring Wexford 0-4 to 0-1.

That was the bit that Laverty applauded.

“That’s probably the highlight of the night, that whenever you were three points down and maybe it was 62 or 63 minutes gone, in that period I felt we had real leaders who stood up,” he said.

Down's Ryan McEvoy. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

“A lot of our lads have gained experience of those moments from many years of being in tough battles, and thankfully they came to the fore then.

“Listen, I wouldn’t say I’m overly happy with a lot of aspects of the game. But I think the character would be my highlight.”

Wexford manager John Hegarty was keen to point out that nobody gave his side a chance.

“I’m looking forward to hearing some people maybe giving Wexford a little bit of credit after this, because it was apparently hardly worth our while coming up today,” he said.

The first signs of potential difficulties for Down came in the opening quarter, Wexford opening up a 0-6 to 0-4 lead and their goalkeeper Darragh Brooks saving an Odhran Murdock penalty.

Murdock had a couple of wides also and while they hit the interval still leading, 0-13 to 0-10, thanks mainly to 0-5 from Pat Havern, they went badly missing for much of the second half.

Guinness winced after three poor wides, McEvoy wasted another opportunity and all the while Wexford grew in confidence. Between the 40th and 57th minutes, Wexford reeled off seven points without response, a haul that included back-to-back Rossiter two-pointers.

Wexford's Páiric Hughes. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Now leading 0-17 to 0-14, the prospect of Wexford competing in the All-Ireland SFC for the first time since 2019 didn’t seem so outlandish.

Wexford will rue five attempts that dropped short in the second half, three wides and a 44th-minute handling error by Seán Nolan while bearing down on goal, all of which ultimately proved costly.

Down made them pay, eventually. In fact, from the 57th minute to the end of extra-time, Wexford scored just one point as the favourites belatedly turned the screw.

“You can’t buy that kind of experience,” said Laverty of winning after extra-time. “We approached extra-time with a cool and calm head. We chatted about different experiences, our own experiences, that we’ve been in that position before and how best to handle it.”

Wexford will hope for more of the same, the performance if not the result, when they meet Leinster SFC title holders Louth on April 19th.

DOWN: R Burns; P Fegan, R McEvoy (0-0-1), P Laverty; R Magill, S Annett, C Rogers; O Murdock (0-1-3), D Guinness (0-0-2); P Brooks, C Doherty (0-0-4), M Rooney (0-0-1); A Crimmins (0-0-1), P Havern (0-0-5, 2f), J McGeough. Subs: P McCarthy for Magill (44 mins), L Kerr (0-0-1) for Rooney (47), E Brown for Rogers (52), T Close for McGeough (61), R McCormack (0-0-1) for Brooks (e-t). Rooney for Annett (h-t e-t), R Carr for Havern (87).

WEXFORD: D Brooks; S Doyle, G Sheehan, D Furlong (0-0-1); L O’Connor, E Nolan, E Porter; L Coleman (0-0-1), N Hughes (0-0-1); P Hughes (0-1-3), C Kehoe, J Higgins (0-0-2); S Ryan, M Rossiter (0-1-4), S Nolan (0-0-1). Subs: G Malone for Nolan (11 mins), C Hughes for Ryan (50), M Kinsella for Rossiter (52-57), Kinsella for Nolan (61), T Byrne for Kehoe (65). R Brooks (0-0-1) for P Hughes (h-t e-t), S Barden for Doyle (85), Shanley for C Hughes (87).

Referee: T Murphy (Galway).