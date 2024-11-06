Taoiseach and Tánaiste congratulate Trump on his victory while Bacik describes result as a ‘disaster’

Irish Government leaders have congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election. Photograph: Anthony Wallce/Getty Images

Senior Government leaders have congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election but the result has been described as “devastating” and a “disaster” by Labour leader Ivana Bacik.

Reacting to the result on social media, Taoiseach Simon Harris congratulated Mr Trump and said: “The people of the United States have spoken and Ireland will work to deepen and strengthen the historic and unbreakable bonds between our people and our nations in the years ahead.”

In a subsequent statement Mr Harris also said: “The world faces many challenges and needs leadership to meet them.

“With the US and Ireland’s shared commitment to democracy and international law, we can, and will, tackle these challenges.”

READ MORE

Congratulations to US President-elect @realDonaldTrump on your victory. The people of the United States have spoken and Ireland will work to deepen and strengthen the historic and unbreakable bonds between our people and our nations in the years ahead. — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) November 6, 2024

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin also congratulated the US president-elect.

In a statement he said: “We look forward to working with him and his new administration in a constructive manner, as we did during his previous administration.”

He noted the 100 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and the United States and said the relationship “draws its strength from our deep, historical people-to-people connections, the support of the US to peace on this Island, as well as our significant, and mutually beneficial, economic relationship”.

“As we prepare to engage with a new US administration, we do so building on the strong legacy of the last 100 years.”

Mr Martin also said: “The high level of political bipartisan interest in Irish issues among US politicians and officials is, and will continue to be, invaluable.

“Regular, high level, political engagement, both with the new US administration and on both sides of the aisle on Capitol Hill, will be a high priority for the Government.”

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik, however, reacted to the result saying: “A Trump win spells disaster on so many fronts. For Ukraine, for Gaza, for Climate. For women’s rights, for migrant rights and for Europe. The US has made a choice – now the impact will be felt worldwide.

“Grim prospects ahead,” the Opposition politician added.

On Monday, another senior Government leader, Roderic O’Gorman made similar remarks, saying Mr Trump’s re-election would be “a disaster for the US, Ireland and the planet”.

The Green Party leader pointed to remarks from Mr Trump during his campaign when he called climate change a “hoax” and “promised to scrap clean energy projects, incentives for electric cars and unleash a ‘drill, baby, drill’ wave of oil and gas projects”.

He said it was “vital that Donald Trump does not win this election”.

On Tuesday Mr Harris and Mr Martin said Ireland will work with whomever won the election as they stopped short of saying whether they agreed with Mr O’Gorman.

Mr Martin, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, said the Government “really have to not embroil ourselves in the election”.

Mr Harris said: “While I have very strong views on the US presidential election, and very personal views as to what I’d like to see happen, I’m very conscious as Taoiseach of the country not to interfere in an election in another country.

“I wouldn’t appreciate if former president Trump or vice-president Harris started to tell people in Ireland who to vote for and I don’t think people in Ireland would appreciate that either so it’s entirely a matter for people in the United States today. I wish the candidates well.”

He added that it will be a “consequential election” and “who sits in the Oval Office does matter” but said Ireland has shown “an ability to work with administrations of all political backgrounds over the years. Of course we’ll continue to do that whoever wins the election”.

The Fine Gael leader said that “in a broad sense” it is “time for continued focus on multilateralism”.

“We need both the US and the European Union involved in major issues including trying to bring peace to the Middle East, including supporting Ukraine, including issues around climate and of course trade policy between the US and the EU and the US and Ireland matters a lot to this country as well.”