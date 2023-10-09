Famed Irish-American philanthropist Chuck Feeney dies aged 92

Philanthropist Charles F 'Chuck' Feeney took a particular interest in Ireland and spent much of his fortune developing civil society and peace initiatives on the island. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Irish-American entrepreneur Chuck Feeney, whose philanthropy provided nearly €2 billion in funding to Irish causes has died at the age of 92.

The philanthropist died peacefully at his home in San Francisco on Monday, it was announced.

Through his organisation Atlantic Philanthropies, Mr Feeney made grants totalling more than $8 billion on five continents.

He took a particular interest in Ireland and spent much of his fortune developing civil society and peace initiatives on the island.

Billionaire Bill Gates called him “ultimate example of giving while living”. This included $1.3 billion donated to projects in the Republic and $570 million to projects in Northern Ireland before he formally wound up the organisation in 2020.

Set up in 1982 to disburse much of Mr Feeney’s wealth, Atlantic Philanthropies made 6,500 grants over the period, with its last financial commitment made at the end of 2016.

His death was announced by Atlantic Philanthropies on Monday. “Chuck was as passionate about making a positive difference in the lives of others as he was about being successful at business,” said President and CEO Christopher G. Oechsli.

“He cared more about being effective at what he did than about amassing wealth or collecting awards. In philanthropy, that meant being present and engaged in an unassuming manner with the people and their work who, with his support, could improve the lives of others in meaningful and lasting ways.”

In the Republic, The University of Limerick Foundation received the highest grant aid at $181.5 million, followed by the Trinity Foundation at $162.1 million, Dublin City University Education Trust at $128.2 million, Cork University Foundation at $91.2 million, and Galway University Foundation at $79.5 million.

Other notable grants include $18.9 million to the Health Service Executive, $15.6 million to children’s charity Barnardos, and $10.4 million to the Irish Hospice Foundation.

In 1984, Mr Feeney secretly transferred his shareholding in Duty Free Shoppers to The Atlantic Foundation, which later became The Atlantic Philanthropies. The foundation has since provided funding for projects in Australia, Bermuda, Cuba, Ireland, South Africa, the United States and Vietnam.

“If you give while living, the money goes to work quickly, everyone gets to see the action and the results, that’s what we’re all about,” explained Mr Feeney some years ago.