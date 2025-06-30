Donald Trump’s administration says Harvard violated US civil rights law

A student wears a graduation cap with a message in solidarity with international students at Harvard University. Photograph: Sophie Park/The New York Times

Donald Trump’s administration has ruled that Harvard University is in “violent violation” of civil rights law and must “immediately” reform or lose all federal funding.

In a letter to the Ivy League university seen by the Financial Times, the health department’s office for civil rights said Harvard had breached the Civil Rights Act’s prohibition of discrimination based on race, colour and national origin.

The ruling marks a fresh escalation between the elite university and Mr Trump’s administration, despite comments by the US president himself earlier this month that suggested a settlement could be close.

Harvard has launched lawsuits challenging the administration’s moves against it, which include efforts to halt federal funding and prevent the university from enrolling international students.

The letter, sent on Monday, comes as the administration piles pressure on the US’s higher-education institutions, including the University of Virginia, whose president James Ryan resigned last week after coming under attack by the administration.

The administration claimed that Harvard had been “in some cases deliberately indifferent, and in others has been a wilful participant in anti-Semitic harassment of Jewish students, faculty, and staff”.

It also said: “Harvard’s commitment to racial hierarchies – where individuals are sorted and judged according to their membership in an oppressed group identity and not individual merit – has enabled anti-Semitism to fester on Harvard’s campus and has led a once-great institution to humiliation, offering remedial math and forcing Jewish students to hide their identities and ancestral stories.”

Many academics and civil rights groups including some Jewish organisations have criticised the Trump administration’s attacks on US universities as a threat to freedom of speech and academic freedom.

US university leaders recently signed a statement saying they “must oppose undue government intrusion” into the academy.

Alan Garber, Harvard’s president, in April made public reports it had commissioned on anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim bias, which highlighted concerns and made recommendations for reform.

He said at the time that the university was redoubling its efforts and that “Harvard cannot – and will not – abide bigotry. We will continue to provide for the safety and security of all members of our community and safeguard their freedom from harassment”.

Harvard did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the latest White House action. – The Financial Times