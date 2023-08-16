Hawaii wildfires: First victims named as death toll reaches 106

Maui county has released the first names of people killed in the Hawaii wildfire that all but incinerated the historic town of Lahaina a week ago, while raising the death toll to 106.

The county named two victims, Lahaina residents Robert Dyckman (74) and Buddy Jantoc (79), adding in a statement that a further three victims had been identified. Those names will be released once the county has identified their next of kin.

Meanwhile, local power utility Hawaii Electric Company has faced criticism for not shutting off power in an area at high risk for fire.

As officials continue to work to identify those confirmed killed in wildfires, a mobile morgue unit arrived and teams intensified the search for more dead in neighbourhoods reduced to ash.

The wildfires, some of which have not yet been fully contained, are already the deadliest in the United States in more than a century. Fuelled through parched invasive grasses by strong winds that whipped flames across miles in mere minutes, the blaze that swept into centuries-old Lahaina last week destroyed nearly every building in the town of 13,000.

Although the cause of the ignition is still under investigation, the local power utility has faced criticism for not shutting off power as strong winds buffeted a drought-stricken area under high risk for fire.

A video posted to Facebook by Shane Treu, a Maui resident, appeared to show a snapped power line dangling in a charred patch of grass, surrounded by orange flames.

“I heard ‘buzz, buzz,’” the resort worker (49) recounted to the Associated Press. “It was almost like somebody lit a firework. It just ran straight up the hill to a bigger pile of grass and then, with that high wind, that fire was blazing.”

A sign reads Tourist Keep Out at the entrance to a neighbourhood after a wildfire swept through the city of Lahaina, Hawaii. Photograph: EPA-EFE

His video and others, captured in the early moments of what would become the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century, have emerged as key evidence pointing to fallen utility lines as the possible cause.

Hawaiian Electric Company faces criticism for not shutting off the power amid high wind warnings and keeping it on even as dozens of poles began to topple.

A class-action lawsuit has already been filed seeking to hold the company responsible for the deaths. The suit cites the utility’s own documents showing it was aware that pre-emptive power shutoffs such as those used in California were an effective strategy to prevent wildfires but never adopted them.

Hawaiian Electric declined to comment on the accusations in the lawsuit or whether it has ever shut down power before due to high winds.

However, Shelee Kimura, the president and CEO, noted at a news conference Monday that many factors go into that decision, including the possible effect on people who rely on specialised medical equipment and firefighters who need power to pump water.

“Even in places where this has been used, it is controversial, and it’s not universally accepted,” she said.

Roughly 32 per cent of the area has been scoured by crews using cadaver dogs, according to authorities, who said they expect up to 90 per cent of the search to be completed by the weekend.

John Pelletier, the Maui police chief, renewed an appeal for families with missing relatives to provide DNA samples. So far 41 samples have been submitted, the county statement said, and 13 DNA profiles have been obtained from remains.

Governor Josh Green said earlier on Tuesday evening in an interview with CNN that only four of the dead have been identified. He asked for patience and space to do the search properly as authorities became overwhelmed with requests to visit the destroyed area. He told CNN in an interview that the death toll could double as search-and-rescue work progresses.

“For those people who have walked into Lahaina because they really wanted to see, know that they’re very likely walking on iwi,” he said at a news conference on Maui, using the Hawaiian word for “bones”.

Authorities have warned that toxic byproducts may remain even in areas where the fire has retreated, including in drinking water, after the flames spewed poisonous fumes. That has left many unable to return home.

Authorities paused a system that had allowed Lahaina residents and others to visit devastated areas with police permits. Kevin Eliason said when he was turned away, the line of cars with people waiting to get a placard had grown to at least 5km (three miles) long.

A week after a blaze tore through historic Lahaina, many who survived have started moving into hundreds of hotel rooms set aside for displaced locals while donations of food, ice, water and other essentials have poured in. Among the displaced are an estimated 3,000 animals, many of them badly injured, the Maui Humane Society told NBC news.

The Red Cross said 575 evacuees were spread across five shelters on Monday. Mr Green said that thousands of people will need housing for at least nine months.

More than 3,000 people have registered for federal assistance, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema), and that number was expected to grow.

Fema has started to provide $700 (€640) to displaced residents to cover the cost of food, water, first aid and medical supplies. The money is in addition to whatever amount residents qualify for to cover the loss of homes and personal property.

The Biden administration is seeking $12 billion more for the government’s disaster relief fund as part of its supplemental funding request to Congress.

Residents, still reeling from the fire, have voiced growing concerns about the slow-moving systems that they said failed to adequately support them in the aftermath of the disaster. Volunteers, meanwhile, have flooded in to help with relief efforts and distribution centres are grappling with the over-abundance of donations spilling in.

“When people are hurting, the community steps up and takes care of each other,” the lieutenant governor, Sylvia Luke, said at a news conference on Monday. – Guardian