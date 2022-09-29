More than 1.8m without power as Hurricane Ian pummels Florida

Local authorities warned that the storm could affect people hundreds of kilometres from where it came ashore on the southwest coast on Wednesday afternoon. Photograph: Ricardo Arduengo/Getty Images

More than 1.8 million people in Florida were without power on Wednesday night as Hurricane Ian pummeled the state.

Some parts of Florida experienced storm surges of up to 3.6 metres (12ft) in depth, its governor Ron DeSantis said.

The cities of Naples and Fort Myers in southwest Florida were particularly hard hit as residents reported cars floating through the streets and garages underwater.

At Fort Myers, a weather station recorded water levels at 2.3 metres (7ft) higher than the average tides.

In Tampa to the north, where the hurricane’s powerful winds were blowing in an anticlockwise direction, they drove water out to sea, effectively draining the bay. Parts of Tampa bay only had about one foot of water. However, authorities warned that it could return quite quickly.

The storm made landfall close to Fort Myers just after 3pm on Wednesday afternoon as a category 4 hurricane.

It had intensified overnight with maximum sustained winds of just under 250km/h recorded.

On Wednesday night the storm was downgraded to a category 3 hurricane with winds of about 185km/h. The storm was expected to be further downgraded in strength in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Forecasters had warned that apart from dangerous storm surges, part of Florida could also be hit by up to 0.6 metres (2ft) of rain.

There were also reports of tornadoes in some locations.

Boats are rocked by waves in South Gandy Channel as high winds from Hurricane Ian blow through Tampa, Florida. Photograph: Johnny Milano/New York Times

The full extent of the damage caused by the storm was not expected to be known until daylight on Thursday, particularly in some areas on the southwest coast.

On Wednesday night the hurricane was heading slowly in a northeast diagonal direction across Florida towards the city of Orlando and the Atlantic coast.

Orlando was experiencing strong wind and driving rain last night. The city’s theme and water parks will remain closed until Friday at least.

Forecasters warned that after heading out into the Atlantic, Hurricane Ian could make landfall again on the coast of Georgia and South Carolina later this week.

Before hitting Florida, the storm had swept across western Cuba. At least two people died in Cuba as a result of the hurricane and the island was left without power.

US president Joe Biden will on Thursday visit the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Washington to receive a briefing on the government’s response to the storm.

Hurricane Ian has left a trail of destruction in Cuba as it makes its way north to the US state of Florida. (Reuters)

On Wednesday Mr Biden described the hurricane as “incredibly dangerous” and “life threatening”.

The Florida governor warned on Wednesday that authorities anticipated “some big, big flooding events” in northeast Florida as the hurricane made its way across the state.

He said that Hurricane Ian was likely be one of the most catastrophic storms ever to hit the state.

“At a minimum, it’s going to be a very strong category 4 that’s going to rank as one of the top five hurricanes to ever hit the Florida peninsula.”

Separately on Wednesday, the US Coast Guard was carrying out a search near the Florida Keys for 23 migrants who had tried to reach the US by boat in the midst of the storm.

Four people swam ashore but told authorities that there were 23 others, including some from Cuba, who had been on a boat that had sank.