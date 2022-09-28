Hurricane Ian: Cuba left in total blackout as storm heads to Florida

Cuba’s electricity grid has collapsed to leave the entire country without power in the wake of Hurricane Ian, as residents in Florida braced for the arrival of what is expected to be a catastrophic Category 4 storm.

The western end of Cuba was hit by violent winds and flooding on Tuesday, affecting infrastructure, state-run media reported, while some of the country’s most important tobacco farms were devastated.

Lázaro Guerra, from the Electric Union of Cuba, said people were working through the night and early Wednesday to restore power.

Businesses in Florida, meanwhile, were shuttering and officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate before it crashes ashore Wednesday.

The powerful storm is heading directly for Florida’s south-western coast, after striking Cuba earlier on Tuesday with winds of 205km/h (125mph). The storm is expected to intensify in strength as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico and west of Florida’s southern tip on Tuesday night, before heading toward the Tampa Bay region.

In Cuba, the hurricane tore through the west of the country on Tuesday morning. Ian made landfall in Cuba’s Pinar del Río province, where officials set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people and took steps to protect crops in the nation’s main tobacco-growing region. The storm left at least two dead in western Cuba, state-run media reported.

The island’s decades-old electrical grid has been faltering for months, with blackouts common, but officials said the storm had proven to be too much for the system, provoking a failure that shut off the lights for the island’s 11.3 million people.

The country’s key Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric power plant “could not be synchronised”, a journalist with a state-run news agency was reported as saying, leaving no electricity generation on the island.

Violent wind gusts shattered windows and ripped metal roofs off homes and buildings throughout the Pinar del Río region. Roads into the areas directly hit by the hurricane remained impassable, blocked by downed trees and power lines.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Ana Julia Gomez (56) as she surveyed the wreckage inside her Pinar del Río home. “I lost everything — nothing is left.”

The US National Hurricane Center said Cuba suffered “significant wind and storm surge impacts” when the storm struck.

The hurricane hit Cuba at a time of dire economic crisis. Blackouts and long-running shortages of food, medicine and fuel are likely to complicate efforts to recover from the storm. “Ian has done away with what little we had left,” said Omar Avila, a worker at butcher shop in Pinar del Rio. “It’s a horrible disaster.”

Many buildings on tobacco farms buildings had been flattened by the storm, state-run media said.

Havana appeared to have escaped the brunt of the storm, although rain and strong winds uprooted trees, flooded low-lying areas and left many of the city’s roadways impassable.

Ian would be the first major hurricane to hit the United States this year, and the first major hurricane to hit the Tampa area since 1921. Officials put the region under a hurricane warning on Monday night, alerting people of catastrophic storm surges, high winds and flooding.

“This is a life-threatening situation,” the National Weather Service said. “Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising waters and the potential for other dangerous conditions.”

The storm is already causing disruptions across the state with universities closing campuses for the week, while Disney World and Universal Orlando theme parks were shutting down in preparation. Further north, Washington lawmakers postponed a public hearing in the January 6th investigation, acknowledging the severity of the situation and saying in a statement that they were “praying for the safety of all those in the storm’s path”.

Mandatory evacuations were issued for residents on the Tampa coast. Many scrambled to prepare for the worst. Distribution services for sandbags, used to alleviate flooding damage, were at capacity in one county. Grocery stores were selling out of bottled water. The Tampa international airport, which sees about 60,000 passengers daily, announced a suspension of services starting on Tuesday night.

More than a dozen oil and gas production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico were evacuated, according to Reuters. BP and Chevron said they had removed personnel from two platforms.

Ian was quickly gaining monstrous strength as it moved over oceans partly heated up by the climate crisis, a scenario likely to become more frequent as the world gets warmer, scientists say.

Ian grew 67 per cent stronger in less than 22 hours from Monday to Tuesday, and will likely become a Category 4 hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida.

The current hurricane season had been uncharacteristically mild until about a week ago because of dry air in the Atlantic. Although storms are not necessarily more frequent, they are getting nastier, experts say.

“In terms of impacts and climate change, yes, this season could be a harbinger of sort of what is to come,” said University of Albany hurricane scientist Kristen Corbosiero. — Guardian, Agencies