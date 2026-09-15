Lucy Letby report: will it express view on nurse’s guilt?

Liverpool Town Hall ahead of the publication of the Thirlwall report from the Lucy Letby inquiry. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The Thirlwall report from the Lucy Letby inquiry will be published today after public and private hearings into the events at the Countess of Chester hospital linked to the nurse’s convictions for the murder and attempted murder of babies.

What is the Thirlwall inquiry?

The Thirlwall inquiry was an independent public inquiry announced on September 4th, 2023.

It focused on the events at the Countess of Chester hospital linked to the actions of the nurse Lucy Letby. On August 21st, 2023 at Manchester crown court, Letby was sentenced to life imprisonment and a whole-life order after being convicted of seven counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder. She was later convicted at a retrial of a seventh attempted murder.

The inquiry’s objectives were to get answers for the victims’ families and ensure lessons were learned. The inquiry also looked at the wider circumstances, including the response and conduct of the National Health Service (NHS), its staff and its regulators.

Lucy Letby was convicted of seven counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder. She was later convicted at a retrial of a seventh attempted murder. Photograph: Cheshire Constabulary

What are the inquiry’s terms of reference?

The inquiry investigated three main areas:

Parental experiences: Examining what information parents received regarding their babies’ care, sudden deteriorations and safety concerns, alongside assessing the hospital’s candour throughout.

Hospital conduct and governance: Investigating operations from Letby’s arrival on January 4th, 2012 onwards. This includes when concerns were raised, management responses, whistleblower treatment, reporting delays to police and regulatory bodies and internal governance failures.

Wider NHS framework: Assessing whether broader NHS management structures, executive accountability, regulation and hospital culture effectively protect babies in care settings.

Will the report express a view on Letby’s guilt or conviction?

No. The inquiry was conducted entirely on the basis of Letby being guilty of the offences for which she was convicted. All attempts by Letby to appeal against the convictions were dismissed.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) is investigating her case to determine if there is a “real possibility” her convictions would not be upheld, which could trigger a referral back to the appeal courts.

Who was involved with the inquiry?

The inquiry is chaired by lady justice Thirlwall, a senior court of appeal judge. The counsel to the inquiry is Rachel Langdale. Langdale was the leading counsel for a core participant in the Mid-Staffordshire NHS foundation trust public inquiry and she has acted for local authorities and individuals in inquiries relating to safeguarding and children in care.

The core participants included the families of the children named on the indictment, who were represented by legal teams. Others included the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, the department of health and social care, the Countess of Chester hospital NHS foundation trust, the Nursing and Midwifery Council, the Care Quality Commission and NHS England.

Will the Thirlwall inquiry report have any ramifications for Letby’s case?

The chair of the CCRC told the BBC the miscarriages of justice watchdog would be looking at the conclusions drawn by the Thirlwall inquiry. She said: “We will be looking at the report with interest to assess whether it has any bearing on our review of the case.”

The CCRC can use material, evidence and findings gathered by the public inquiry if it helps assess whether a conviction or sentence might be unsafe. – Guardian