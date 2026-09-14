UK prime minister Andy Burnham cancels engagements following death of his father

A 2016 photograph of Andy Burnham hugging his parents Eileen and Roy after he was selected as the Labour candidate in the mayor of Greater Manchester election. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images

UK prime minister Andy Burnham has cancelled engagements today and tomorrow following the death of his father Roy, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Burnham has spoken about his father’s illness which meant that he did not know his son had become prime minister.

He said the experience was one of the driving factors in his aim to reform the social care system.

Burnham had been due to host business leaders in No 10 on Monday afternoon.

It is unclear whether a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, scheduled for later this week, will go ahead.