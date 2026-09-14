Man admits drugging and raping wife for more than 20 years

The husband has admitted to a total of 60 offences. File image

A man has admitted to drugging and raping his wife without her knowledge over a 20-year period.

He had previously pleaded guilty to various sexual offences against his wife on dates between 2022 and 2025 including rape and sexual assault.

On Monday the husband, in his 60s, from Stockport, near Manchester, admitted similar offences dating back to 2004 including administering a substance with intent to stupefy or overpower his wife between 2004 and 2025.

The defendant cannot be identified to protect the anonymity of his wife.

Wearing a dark grey suit, blue shirt and blue tie, he broke down in tears at one point as he entered his pleas from the dock at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court and was allowed to sit down to answer the remaining charges.

His wife sat in the front row of the public gallery surrounded by family members.

The defendant also previously pleaded guilty to sharing intimate photographs or film of his wife, without her consent, for sexual gratification.

Twelve co-defendants all deny various allegations involving the same woman.

A jury has been sworn in to hear the case, which the prosecution is yet to open.

Following the husband’s guilty pleas to a total of 60 offences, Greater Manchester assistant chief constable Rick Jackson said: “Our focus remains on supporting the victim of this horrific campaign of abuse through what is a very complex investigation.

“Specialist support continues to be provided to the victim at the centre of this case.

“If you are concerned you or someone you know may be affected by drug-facilitated sexual abuse, please know that you do not need proof, certainty, or a clear memory to be taken seriously.

“You are not expected to understand exactly what has happened or who was involved in order to be taken seriously. If you feel that something has happened, then please report it or ask for help.” – Press Association