Police release man arrested after three-year-old rescued from zoo crocodile enclosure

Police at Johnson's of Old Hurst, a family farm and zoo in England where a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a three-year-old boy ended up in a crocodile enclosure. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA

Police in Britain have released a man arrested ‌on suspicion of attempted murder after a three-year-old boy ended up ​in a zoo’s crocodile enclosure. They said the man had not been fit for interview.

The boy is in a critical but ​stable condition in hospital after staff at Johnsons of Old Hurst, ⁠a farm and zoo in Huntingdonshire, central England, pulled ‌him ‌from ​the enclosure following the incident on Thursday.

Cambridgeshire Police said the child suffered ⁠serious injuries while ​in the enclosure, with UK ​media outlets reporting that the wife of the zoo’s ‌owner had jumped in ​to save him. A man who was arrested at ⁠the scene has ⁠now been ​released on bail until September 18th pending further inquiries.

“The man, who is not known to the victim, was assessed as not being fit for interview,” police said in a statement.

Johnsons of Old Hurst, a family-owned ‌farm whose zoo features ⁠more than 100 animals, with a particular focus on crocodiles, said its Tropical ‌House would remain closed until further notice.

“Our thoughts and prayers are ​with the boy and his ​family,” it said in a statement on Facebook.

Cambridgeshire police said officers had been called to Johnson’s of Old Hurst at 1.24pm on Thursday after “reports of an incident involving a three-year-old boy, during which he ended up in the crocodile enclosure”.

Det Insp Verity McCann said officers were “speaking to people who were at the zoo at the time of this distressing incident to understand more about the circumstances.

“We do not believe the man arrested and the child are known to each other.”

A blog post on the zoo’s website says the crocodiles were initially kept to help dispose of waste meat from the butchery, but they went on to be the start of a zoo.

Now the zoo offers experiences, including some aimed at allowing children to help zookeepers look after smaller animals, and others such as spending 30 minutes feeding crocodiles for £80 or lions for £100. - Reuters