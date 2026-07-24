Andy Burnham defends cost of opening No 10 North against ‘London-based’ critics

Andy Burnham has said he wants to “get Britain hoping again” as he opened a new headquarters for the centre of government in Manchester.

Britain’s new prime minister is expected to work at No 10 North, at Heron House in Manchester, once each week during his premiership, as part of his move to push power out of Westminster.

He described opening the new base as the “best day of my life” as he spoke to staff and ministers there on Friday morning, and said it was a “full circle” experience for him, as he had to leave the north west to start his career.

Burnham added: “And it’s true of places all over the country to get on in life, you had to leave where you were because things weren’t here.

“The country has always been a little like that, hasn’t it?

“That opportunity has not been evenly spread around the country, and not all places have felt that they are part of the national story, and that is what this Government is going to work every single day to change.

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He insisted No 10 North was key to getting “good growth going in every part of the country”.

“High streets lifted around the country, Britain reindustrialised, getting those good jobs back into all of our regions. We’ve got such an opportunity, everybody, ahead of us. I said I wanted to get Britain believing again. Today is a day where we hopefully can really build that sense. Get Britain hoping again.”

Concluding his speech at No 10 North, Burnham railed against critics – “often London based” – who he claimed will see the project as a “gimmick”.

“What does it cost for everybody to troop down to London every time there’s a meeting when you need to make an argument about something?

“What does that cost? So actually, isn’t it better that we have a north pole that balances the south pole of our country, where power will always be concentrated?”

British prime minister Andy Burnham opened his newly created No 10 North office on Friday. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/AFP via Getty Images

A notepad in place for prime minister Andy Burnham. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Small crowds gathered on Friday outside No 10 North at Heron House in the centre of Manchester, where the Prime Minister is expected to work once a week during his premiership.

“Lou”, who was walking her puppy outside the building through Albert Square, said: “Well, it’s about time, really, isn’t it? And it’s an opportunity to rewind the clock on all the harms that have visited our country since 1979, since Thatcher turned up on our estates.”

She added: “I’ve fought every f****** day against that woman, that Thatcher, and I feel like today we’ve finally won.”

Waiting outside Heron House to try to catch a glimpse of Burnham, Jack Leonard said: “It’s good for Manchester in a way. It’s good because London has been the place for England for so long, and like the rest of England has kind of been neglected.”

The 16-year-old local added: “I think Manchester’s the best city to do it because Manchester was almost on a level with London at some point in like the 80s and 90s, and it’s kind of gone away from that. And I think Manchester needs to be restored.”

Lana, from Wigan, was showing a friend around the city when she came across police blocking the road for Mr Burnham’s arrival. The 24-year-old said: “I personally trust Andy Burnham. I voted for him.” – PA