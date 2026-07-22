Irish Government wants Burnham to reverse UK’s overseas aid cuts

Minister of State Neale Richmond: 'We will lean into Burnham’s Irish links in an appropriate way.' Photograph: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The Government plans to “lean in” to the Irish heritage of new UK prime minister Andy Burnham, while also urging him to reverse deep cuts to overseas aid that were instigated by his predecessor Keir Starmer.

Minister of State for International Development and the Diaspora Neale Richmond said he would “love it if [Burnham] reversed” the cuts to UK spending on overseas aid from £15.4 billion (€18.1 billion) in 2024 to £9.2 billion by 2027.

The cuts represented a fall from 0.5 per cent to 0.3 per cent of the UK’s GNI (gross national income), a measure of the value of its domestic economy, and were announced by Starmer 18 months ago to help pay for more military spending.

The Republic spends 0.4 per cent of the State’s GNI on overseas aid, or roughly €860 million each year, the highest amount ever.

Richmond, who spoke after launching the State’s diaspora strategy in Luton, noted reports in British media at the weekend that the UK foreign office may seek a “roadmap” to reverse the cuts and put overseas aid back on a “path” to 0.7 per cent of GNI.

“I’d take that with a pinch of salt,” said Richmond. “But Britain is still a massive player [in overseas development aid].”

When asked if the Government would convey to Burnham’s new administration the Republic’s view that overseas aid should be rising not falling, he replied: “Absolutely. We’ve been open that we want to work with the British government [on this].”

He said the State and Britain work closely on development aid, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.

[ Starmer ally hits back at Burnham administration in row over its first big policy announcementOpens in new window ]

A recent report by UK charity umbrella group Bond suggested the UK’s aid cuts would hit African countries particularly hard. It said 90 per cent of the UK’s funds to Mozambique and Malawi would be cut by 2027, with an 80 per cent cut in Rwanda and Sierra Leone and 49 per cent in Somalia.

That may put pressure on other countries with development programmes in these countries, such as Ireland, to give more.

The new prime minister was under further pressure on the issue on Friday. Action Aid criticised Burnham’s decision to pay most of the £500 million cost of a new £2 cap on bus fares by converting up to £400 million of climate-linked development donations into loans. This could further affect African countries.

Speaking at the London Irish Centre in Camden, Richmond noted that when Burnham was Greater Manchester mayor he visited Ireland often. The new prime minister has repeatedly stressed his family’s roots in Louth and Donegal.

“Oh, we’re claiming it,” said Richmond, when asked about Burnham’s Irish connections, which he said “presents huge opportunities”.

“With new heads of government or heads of state with Irish links, you lean into it. Look at Mark Carney [Canada’s prime minister] and Mayo, and [former US president Joe] Biden. We will lean into Burnham’s Irish links in an appropriate way.”

Richmond said the claiming of Irish roots by British leaders was “less of a thing” than for US presidents in the past.

[ What does Andy Burnham taking over as British PM mean for Northern Ireland?Opens in new window ]

“Times were trickier. When, for example, Ronald Reagan was talking about Ballyporeen [in advance of his visit in 1984], not a lot of British people were talking about their Irish links. That’s all changed now.”

Richmond said Burnham, as Manchester mayor, had lobbied the Irish Government to locate its main north of England consulate in Manchester.

“Everybody lobbies. Everybody wants a consulate in their city,” said Richmond.

The State’s new five-year diaspora strategy was formally launched at the end of April. It features 23 action points, including building diaspora databases and funding organisations internationally that help the diaspora.

It included a €3.4 million grant towards a revamp of the London Irish Centre (LIC), bringing the Irish Government’s capital contribution for the project to about €6 million.

Richmond said he did not envisage the State stumping up for any more of the estimated £30 million LIC revamp project. It is believed the centre is close to announcing the awarding of a contract to a construction firm to oversee the build.