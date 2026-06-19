Multiple injuries reported after two trains collide north of London

Train operator East Midlands Railway said 'emergency services are dealing with an incident between London St Pancras and Leicester'. File photograph: iStock

Two trains have collided north of London, UK police have said. Multiple injuries have been reported.

Train operator East Midlands Railway said “emergency services are dealing with an incident between London St Pancras and Leicester” and that they are unable to run services in or out of London for the remainder of the day, in two posts on X.

Footage and images posted on social media appear to show the scene of the incident with passengers standing near the tracks and one train having hit the back of the other.

Branding for the Luton Airport Express service is visible on the side of one of the trains.

The BBC reports that the East of England Ambulance Service has sent “a number of resources” to the scene near the city of Bedford, roughly 70km north of London.

Relatives and friends of the passengers injured in a collision between two trains near Bedford are being asked not to travel to the scene, Bedfordshire Police have said in a statement.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue crews are attending the scene.

British Transport Police said shortly before 6.45pm: “We’re responding to reports of a collision involving two trains in the Bedford area.

“We’ll share more information as soon as possible.”

UK transport ⁠minister Heidi Alexander ⁠said ​in a post on X she was “deeply concerned” by reports of the collision. – Additional reporting: PA/Reuters