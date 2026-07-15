Tusla reports ‘unprecedented demand’ as referrals pass 100,000 for first time, report shows

At the end of November last year, 185 children were being accommodated in special emergency arrangements.

Tusla saw “unprecedented demand” last year after approximately one in every 23 children in Ireland was referred to the agency, with emotional abuse being the most common concern.

Last year 106,444 child safety and welfare referrals were made, according to the child and family agency’s annual report for 2025.

It marked the first time the number of referrals breached 100,000 in a single year and reflected a 10 per cent increase when compared to 2024.

The referrals related to 55,483 individual children, equating to about one in 23 children living in Ireland.

Emotional abuse was the most commonly reported concern (45 per cent), followed by physical abuse (26 per cent), neglect (16 per cent) and sexual abuse (14 per cent).

About a third of referrals were made by gardaí, followed by teachers (12 per cent), safeguarding officers (11 per cent) and social workers (10 per cent).

The “significant” rise in referrals “challenged” frontline services, the report noted. “Despite an increase in funding levels, we remained significantly challenged in recruiting key skill sets of social work and social care staff.”

Some 5,879 children were in care by the end of last year, according to the report, 5,058 of whom were in foster care.

Noting an “unprecedented demand for placements”, the agency said although progress had been made in scaling residential capacity, it continued to be “challenged” to provide a registered emergency placement for “all young people” who required an “immediate place of safety”.

“This has resulted in an ongoing requirement for the use of special emergency arrangements (SEAs),” it said.

Special emergency arrangements see children or teenagers accommodated in unregulated facilities provided by private operators. They are not inspected by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

Earlier this year, The Irish Times reported that Tusla paid more than €36 million to such operators to accommodate children in the first seven months of 2025.

At the end of November last year, 185 children were being accommodated in such facilities.

Such accommodation is “only used when every other option has been exhausted”, the annual report noted, and is often after a “breakdown” of a placement.

“Over the last four years, the rise in demand in both our mainstream and Separated Children Seeking International Protection (SCSIP) services, combined with an increase in case complexity, was reflected in the increased need for SEAs,” it said.

“International war and conflict have increased global migration; geopolitical uncertainties and climate change have continued. These factors combined with existing shortages in suitable property and workforce shortfalls have seriously exacerbated the problems the agency faces.”

Separately, the SCSIP services received 782 new referrals concerning unaccompanied children seeking international protection last year, up from 619 in 2024.

Among those new referrals, 742 children were taken into care or accommodated by Tusla, while the remaining 40 were either deemed an “inappropriate referral”, ineligible for services or were reunited with their family.

Kate Duggan, chief executive of Tusla, said 2025 was a year of both “unprecedented demand and tangible progress”.

“It was also a year of significant challenge, marked by tragic events, capacity pressures in our special care services and growing difficulty in meeting the needs of an increasing number of children, young people and families that require a whole-of-State response,” she said.