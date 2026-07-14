US carries out third consecutive night of strikes against Iran

Ships sailing near the Strait of Hormuz off the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates at Khor Fakkan. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

The US has carried out a third consecutive night of strikes against Iran as Donald Trump said ⁠he was reinstating ​a blockade of Iranian shipping ​while proposing to charge a 20 per cent fee to guard ‌the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command said the overnight mission was aimed at degrading Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping.

“During the five-hour mission, US forces successfully struck ​military targets across Iran including Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa, ⁠and Bandar Abbas,” it said in a ‌statement ‌on ​X.

Iran announced over the weekend it was closing the vital waterway. Iran’s ​ military command said the US had no role ⁠in determining the ⁠future of ​the strait and would not be allowed to intervene.

Trump’s announcement Monday, in which he asserted the US would become the waterway’s “GUARDIAN,” intensifies an ongoing spat between Washington and Tehran over the status of the shipping passage at the centreof the two nations’ revived conflict.

US military forces will resume blockading traffic to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas beginning Tuesday at 9pm New York time, Central Command said.

Trump had vowed the US would keep up attacks on Iran, telling reporters the strikes targeted the country’s capabilities “for anything having to do with the strait.”

Brent crude rose above $85 a barrel for the first time in a month after Trump’s latest moves. It was its biggest gain since May 2020.

The president posted earlier on social media that the strait “will remain OPEN, with or without Iran.”

While Iran’s ships would be blocked from entering or leaving, other nations’ vessels could cross. But the US “as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped,” the president wrote.

Iran and U.S.-allied Oman are moving forward with plans to collect payment for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, despite public American objections, according to an Iranian official and four diplomats with knowledge of the matter. -- 5.9 x 4.9 -- cat=i

The White House did not provide other details on Trump’s fee proposal, including how it would be administered or whether it had been communicated to US allies in the Gulf.

The dangers in the strait were underscored on Monday night when the United Arab Emirates’ defence ministry said in a post on X that two tankers, the Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, had been hit by Iranian cruise missiles. An Indian national was killed and eight others were wounded, according to the post.

Iran’s navy struck several US weapons depots, a satellite communications centre and housing for American personnel at Bahrain’s Juffair base, according to a post on X from Press TV on Tuesday.

Iran sees any challenge to its authority in the strait as a breach of the interim peace agreement reached with the US in June, which called for toll-free commercial shipping during a 60-day negotiating window while requiring Tehran to ensure safe passage.

It continues to insist ships obtain permission and follow approved routes, and the renewed blockade may prompt further attacks on commercial vessels. Ship transits through the strait fell to their lowest level in a month on Sunday, according to ship-tracking data.