UK

Virginia Giuffre’s family urges King Charles to meet Epstein survivors during US visit

Appeal coincides with one-year anniversary ‌of Giuffre’s death

King Charles will visit the United States later this month. Photograph: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
King Charles will visit the United States later this month. Photograph: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Sam Tabahriti
Sat Apr 04 2026 - 16:262 MIN READ

The family ‌of Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre on Saturday urged Britain’s King Charles to meet survivors during his state visit to the United ​States later this month, saying the trip coincides with the anniversary of her death.

In a statement Amanda Roberts said the visit would take place two days after the one-year anniversary of Giuffre taking her ​own life.

“We strongly urge King Charles to meet with us and survivors and hear what we have to say,” they said. “We ⁠are thankful to him for heeding our sister’s allegations against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and for his decisive ‌action ‌in ​stripping his brother from his position as a prince.”

Buckingham Palace did not respond to a request for comment. Palace officials have previously said the king could ⁠not become involved while investigations connected ​to sexual abuse by Epstein and his circle continue.

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Giuffre accused the late US financier Epstein of trafficking her to King Charles’s younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, when ‌she was 17.

Andrew: the fall of the man formerly known as Prince ]

Mountbatten-Windsor has always denied ​the allegations and reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre in 2022 without admitting wrongdoing. He has said ⁠he had no recollection of meeting Giuffre.

Charles and his ​wife, Queen Camilla, are due to visit the United States on April 27th-30th to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The state visit comes as Britain seeks to steady relations with US president Donald Trump after tensions over the Iran war, placing additional attention on the monarch’s programme in Washington.

After renewed scrutiny over Mountbatten-Windsor’s friendship with Epstein, the king moved to remove his brother from public life, stripping him ‌of military roles, patronages and ⁠the use of his royal titles.

Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he passed confidential documents to Epstein. He has denied wrongdoing.

‘Is your French girl in town?’: Epstein files reveal correspondence with David Blaine ]

The ‌Roberts said they hoped the king would meet survivors of sexual abuse by Epstein and his circle directly and ​that dialogue with survivors and their families could lead to action by the ​British government against Epstein’s co-conspirators.

Buckingham Palace has previously said that the royal family’s “thoughts and utmost sympathies” were with victims and survivors of abuse. – Reuters

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