Britain’s former prince Andrew arrested on suspicion ​of ⁠misconduct ⁠in ​public office

Britain’s former prince Andrew has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Photographs of unmarked police cars and plainclothes officers at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, were published on Thursday.

A statement from Thames Valley police said: “We have today (19/2) arrested a man in his 60s from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

“The man remains in police custody at this time.”

Police have been assessing allegations that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shared sensitive information with the billionaire child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when he was a UK trade envoy.

Thames Valley police previously said the force was reviewing allegations that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Mountbatten-Windsor, and claims he shared sensitive information with the disgraced financier while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

Oliver Wright, the force’s assistant chief constable, said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.” – Guardian

