Tory leader Kemi Badenoch sacks Robert Jenrick for ‘plotting in secret to defect’

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in talks with Conservative’s shadow justice secretary

Robert Jenrick at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester last year. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Thu Jan 15 2026 - 11:432 MIN READ

Britain’s Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said she has sacked Robert Jenrick as shadow justice secretary and kicked him out of the party due to “irrefutable evidence that he was plotting in secret to defect in a way designed to be as damaging as possible” to his colleagues.

She did not specify which party Mr Jenrick was planning to switch to, but Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said he has “of course” had conversations with the senior Tory.

Mr Jenrick has attracted speculation about leadership ambitions since being beaten in his bid for the party’s reins in 2024, and has repeatedly stepped out beyond the shadow cabinet line.

Ms Badenoch said on X: “I have sacked Robert Jenrick from the shadow cabinet, removed the whip and suspended his party membership with immediate effect.

“I was presented with clear, irrefutable evidence that he was plotting in secret to defect in a way designed to be as damaging as possible to his shadow cabinet colleagues and the wider Conservative Party.

“The British public are tired of political psychodrama and so am I. They saw too much of it in the last government, they’re seeing too much of it in this Government.

“I will not repeat those mistakes.”

A steady procession of former – and current – Conservative MPs have defected to Reform UK over the past 18 months.

Earlier this week, former UK finance minister Nadhim Zahawi became the most senior former Tory MP to move to Mr Farage’s party.

Also vaccines minister during the pandemic, Mr Zahawi called the Conservative Party a “defunct brand” and said the UK “really does need Nigel Farage as prime minister”. – PA

This is a developing story

